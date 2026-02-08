What happens when you claim Social Security at 67? Maximum benefits explained

For many Americans approaching retirement, deciding when to claim Social Security is an important financial choice. Claiming at age 67, which is considered full retirement age (FRA), allows retirees to receive their complete benefit without penalties or reductions. Only a small number of retirees qualify for the maximum amount.. (AFP)

According to Marca, 67 will be the consolidated full retirement age in 2026 for anyone born in 1960 or later, while those born in 1959 are reaching this milestone throughout the year.

Reaching full retirement age matters because it is the point at which the Social Security Administration (SSA) pays 100% of earned benefits. Claiming before FRA leads to permanent reductions, while delaying beyond it increases monthly payments.

Marca explained that retiring exactly at 67 eliminates early-claim penalties and allows workers to collect what their lifetime earnings entitle them to under SSA rules.

Maximum Social Security benefit at 67 in 2026 In 2026, the maximum monthly Social Security benefit at age 67 is $4,152, according to figures cited by Marca. This amount represents the highest possible payout for someone who meets all eligibility requirements.

For comparison, claiming benefits earlier or later can significantly change the amount:

At 62, the maximum benefit drops to $2,569, reflecting roughly a 30% permanent reduction.

At 70, delayed retirement credits raise the maximum monthly payment to $5,181. Who actually qualifies for the maximum benefit? While $4,152 may sound appealing, Marca notes that only a small number of retirees qualify for the maximum amount. To do so, workers must meet strict criteria throughout their careers.

