Major Social Security change coming in March 2026; what retirees need to know
Starting March 7, the Social Security Administration will centralize its claims system, which could affect appointments, wait times and benefit processing.
Filing for Social Security is one of the biggest decisions you will make in retirement. And recipients of social security will have to deal with a major change starting in March 2026, potentially making it difficult for new applicants to receive their claims.
Right now, Social Security benefit claims and appointments are handled at the local level. Seniors can schedule a visit at their nearby field office and meet with an agent to file a claim or ask questions.
Beginning March 7, the Social Security Administration (SSA) will shift to a centralized system called the National Appointment Scheduling Calendar and National Workload Management.
Why Social Security claims process is changing
The change is largely due to reduced staffing at the SSA. But there are concerns that centralizing services may limit access to local employees who understand specific state or regional rules. After March 7, callers may be connected to representatives who are not familiar with their local requirements and it is unclear how those cases will be handled.
There are also worries that the new system could create delays. Some of the possible issues include:
- Difficulty securing appointments
- Longer phone wait times
- Slower claim processing, which could delay benefit payments
How to prepare for the change
Understand the upcoming updates to the Social Security claims process.
Try to schedule appointments early to avoid possible delays.
Use online tools whenever possible.
Create an account on the SSA website to make filing easier.
Remember that the age you file can greatly affect your monthly payment.
Review different filing strategies to see what works best for you.
