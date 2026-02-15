These 10 states are social security gold mines for retirees
Social Security benefits differ from state to state. Here are 10 states that offer retirees the most Social Security benefits value after taxes and living costs
Retirees in the U.S. are increasingly looking for ways to stretch their Social Security benefits further as inflation and the cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) remain ineffective.
Why does the Social Security benefit differ?
The national COLA for 2026 is 2.8%. However, states may differ in the actual monetary increase that retirees get.
Since over 65 million Americans depend on Social Security for a sizable amount of their retirement income, where they live can have a substantial impact on their net income and standard of living.
According to Finance Buzz, in many states, stretching Social Security benefits is easier than in others due to local laws, taxes, and other considerations. Hence, everyone will receive the same percentage rise, but states with higher average monthly benefits will see larger cash increases to ensure a comfortable retirement.
The top states with more Social Security income
Finance Buzz has released a chart that determines the 10 states with the most Social Security increases according to the Social Security Administration's (SSA) 2025 Annual Statistical Supplement.
The analysis ranks states based on how much of a retiree's Social Security income they can retain after state taxes, COLA, and other local financial factors.
The figures show 2024 benefits. However, these are recent data available from the SSA. Kailey Hagen of The Motley Fool calculates the average forecasts for 2026.
At the top of the list are states like:
- New Hampshire, with a monthly benefit in 2024 of $2,184. The Motley Fool estimated that the average monthly benefit could go upto $2,486.21.
- Connecticut, with a monthly benefit in 2024 of $2,196. The estimated average monthly benefit could go upto $2,467.98 according to The Motley Fool.
- New Jersey, with a monthly benefit in 2024 of $2,190. The estimated average monthly benefit could go upto $2,414.65
- Maryland, with a monthly benefit in 2024 of $2,140. The estimated average monthly benefit could go upto $2,420.62.
- Delaware, with a monthly benefit in 2024 of $2,171. The Motley Fool estimated that the average monthly benefit could go upto $2,372.50.
- Minnesota, with a monthly benefit in 2024 of $2,095. The Motley Fool estimated that the average monthly benefit could go upto $2,347.93.
- Washington, with a monthly benefit in 2024 of $2,099. The Motley Fool estimated that the average monthly benefit could go upto $2,328.86.
- Rhode Island, with a monthly benefit in 2024 of $2,192. The Motley Fool estimated that the average monthly benefit could go upto $2,310.75.
- Virginia, with a monthly benefit in 2024 of $2,178. The Motley Fool estimated that the average monthly benefit could go upto $2,294.96.
- Massachusetts, with a monthly benefit in 2024 of $2,084. The Motley Fool estimated that the average monthly benefit could go upto $2,363.93.
