Trumbull Mall shooting: What happened at Connecticut shopping center? Active shooter reports emerge

Trumbull Mall shooting reports: Reports of an active shooter at the Trumbull Mall in Connecticut emerged on Friday. The police said they are investigating a discharge of a firearm at the shopping center. The mall is closed due to the weather. There is no official word on injuries yet. Reports of a shooting at Trumbull Mall emerged on Friday(X)

One person on Facebook wrote: "I am told there’s an active shooting at Trumbull mall. Be safe everyone!"

“Report of a shooting which occurred at the Trumbull Mall in Trumbull. There are no reported injuries at this time, but this story is currently developing. 2025-12-26,” DoingItLocal.com posted on Facebook. The local channel further posted a video from the scene.

“There was a shooting at Trumbull Mall. Please check on ya loved ones,” a third person wrote in a social media post.

Police issue statement

Officials further stated that the incident began as a fight between two known parties.

“The Trumbull Police Department is presently investigating a discharge of a firearm at the Trumbull Mall, which occurred within the last hour. The mall is presently closed due to the weather, but police are on the scene checking all cars as they leave the mall. According to police the incident began as a fight between two known parties. The investigation is continuing. We will keep you informed as we learn more,” First Selectman Vicki Tesoro and Police Chief Michael Lombardo said in a statement.

Where is Trumbell Mall?

Trumbull Mall is located at 5065 Main Street in Trumbull, Connecticut, just off the Merritt Parkway near the Bridgeport–Trumbull town line. It’s a large regional shopping mall with a wide range of retailers.