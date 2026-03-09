SSA helpline change: New national system for claims and appointments debuts; what to know
The SSA's recent change replaced local office assistance with a national system, starting March 7 for Social Security claims and appointments with NASC and NWLM
Millions of Americans who rely on Social Security benefits are facing a major change after the Social Security Administration (SSA) rolled out a nationwide overhaul that alters how claims and appointments are handled, replacing the long-standing local-office system with a centralized national model.
The SSA said earlier this year that Social Security beneficiaries will no longer be assisted by personnel from local field offices when arranging appointments beginning March 7.
Instead, appointments and claims will be routed through a national workload management system, meaning cases may be processed by employees anywhere in the country.
National Appointment Scheduling Calendar (NASC) and National Workload Management (NWLM)
SSA has rolled out two new technology platforms across the country: the National Appointment Scheduling Calendar (NASC) and the National Workload Management (NWLM) system.
The NASC system allows users to book their own appointments. Beneficiaries can now plan their own Social Security appointments through the new NASC system, rather than relying solely on their local office.
Previously, Social Security cases were typically managed by staff in a beneficiary’s local field office, where appointments were scheduled and claims processed locally. Under the new system, requests will be routed nationally and assigned to any available staff member with the relevant expertise.
Following the filing of claims, a second system will manage them. Once a Social Security claim is received, the National Workload Management (NWLM) system takes over and determines which employee will handle the case.
Officials say the change is designed to reduce delays and clear backlogs that have built up in certain regions. The agency believes a national system will allow cases to be handled faster by distributing work evenly across the country.
Why are the two systems introduced by SSA?
The reform also comes at a time when workers are under pressure. The SSA has experienced manpower losses in recent years, with thousands of employees departing the agency, making it difficult for individual field offices to manage workloads.
The SSA has already eliminated thousands of jobs. According to The Sun, the agency previously cut 7,000 jobs, or around 12% of all employees, mostly through voluntary incentives.
SSA spokesperson told Nexstar, “We are utilizing technology to improve the customer experience and give our employees the tools they need to better serve the American people.”
They further talked about better service to beneficiaries and said, “The implementation of this internal-facing technology will occur on a rolling basis this year. Customers will not notice any changes aside from expanded appointment availability.”
