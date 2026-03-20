Why Social Security COLA might be bigger than expected in 2027

Social Security recipients in the US could see a larger-than-expected cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2027, as rising oil prices linked to geopolitical tensions push inflation higher, experts say. While current Social Security payments will not change immediately, the inflation trend could shape how much benefits increase in 2027. (AFP)

A report by Newsweek notes that oil prices have surged past $100 per barrel amid the ongoing conflict involving Donald Trump and Iran. The spike has already driven fuel costs up by more than 20 percent in a single month, raising concerns about broader inflationary pressure.

While current Social Security payments will not change immediately, the inflation trend could shape how much benefits increase in 2027. More than 70 million Americans rely on these payments, many of whom depend on them for essential living expenses.

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Inflation and energy costs driving projections The COLA is calculated using the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), which tracks inflation across categories including housing, food and energy. Energy costs account for roughly 6.2 percent of the index, meaning sharp increases in fuel and utility prices can influence the final adjustment.

Higher oil prices also tend to push up transportation and logistics costs, which can translate into more expensive groceries and household goods. If these pressures persist, inflation readings could rise further, resulting in a larger COLA.

Earlier projections had estimated a 2.8 percent increase for 2027, in line with the 2026 adjustment. However, analysts now suggest the figure could reach 3.5 percent or more if current price trends continue.

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Experts caution against overestimating benefits Despite the possibility of higher payments, experts warn that a bigger COLA does not necessarily mean improved financial stability for retirees.

“A higher COLA doesn't make retirees richer,” said finance expert Michael Ryan, as quoted by Newsweek. “It usually means their essentials got more expensive fast enough that Social Security had to play catch-up.”

Alex Beene, a financial literacy instructor, added that while beneficiaries may welcome “additional dollars,” those gains could be offset if high fuel and grocery costs persist.

Timeline for final decision The exact COLA for 2027 remains uncertain. The Social Security Administration bases its calculation on inflation data from the third quarter of the year, covering July through September.

This means current spikes in fuel prices will only influence the adjustment if elevated costs continue into the summer months. The official COLA announcement is expected in October, once the relevant data is finalized.