Social Security data of 500M Americans leaked? Trump's DOGE faces renewed scrutiny

The Washington Post reviewed a whistleblower to reveal that President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, which was previously headed by tech billionaire Elon Musk, is under investigation over a massive Social Security data leak. It was reported that a former DOGE service engineer improperly accessed and attempted to transfer sensitive data after leaving government service. Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One as he departs Joint Base Andrews in Maryland (AFP)

WaPo further cited sources to add that the Social Security Administration’s Office of Inspector General has begun examining the allegations and has notified several congressional committees. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) has also been informed.

Sensitive data on a thumb drive The complaint alleges that the former engineer, who previously worked at the Social Security Administration before joining a government contractor in October, claimed to possess copies of highly restricted databases containing personal information on millions of Americans.

The two databases referenced in the complaint are known as Numident and the Master Death File, systems that contain records on more than 500 million living and deceased Americans. These records include Social Security numbers, birth information, citizenship status, race and ethnicity, and parents’ names.

According to The Washington Post report, the engineer allegedly told coworkers he had copied the data onto a thumb drive and intended to transfer it to his personal computer so he could “sanitize” the information before using it at his new company.

One colleague reportedly refused to help transfer the data due to legal concerns. The complaint also alleges the engineer told coworkers he believed he might receive a presidential pardon if the actions were deemed illegal.

The whistleblower said at least one of the conversations occurred in early January.

Complaint filed The complaint was filed with the inspector general’s office on January 9 and later updated on January 26. Investigators have reviewed the allegations, but officials say it remains unclear whether the data was ever successfully transferred outside the agency.

SSA responds Both the Social Security Administration and the contractor involved initially said they were unaware of the complaint when contacted earlier this year. After conducting internal reviews, the company said it found no evidence supporting the allegations.

In a statement prior to the inspector general opening the investigation, SSA spokesperson Barton Mackey said “the allegation by a singular anonymous source has been found to be false based on evidence and investigations by all involved.”

Officials also said the engineer no longer has access to SSA systems and returned his government-issued laptop when he left the agency.

Concerns over data access The allegations have heightened concerns among lawmakers about how sensitive government data was handled during the period when the DOGE cost-cutting initiative gained influence across federal agencies.

Sources told WaPo that around a dozen DOGE staff members were embedded at Social Security headquarters beginning in early 2025 after the Trump administration appointed Leland Dudek as acting commissioner.

DOGE teams reportedly accessed multiple federal data systems during that period as part of their investigation into suspected fraud, including claims that Social Security benefits were being issued to deceased individuals.