Will Social Security benefits be cut? Funding gap jumps $10.1T

Warnings about the long-term stability of the US social safety net are intensifying after new federal data revealed a sharp spike in funding gaps. A Fortune analysis of government financial statements found that the country’s 75-year unfunded social insurance obligation rose by $10.1 trillion in just one year: from $78.3 trillion in fiscal 2024 to $88.4 trillion in 2025. Programs overseen by the Social Security Administration support more than 70 million Americans, including retirees, people with disabilities and survivors. (AFP)

The figure shows the widening gap between projected payouts and expected revenue under current law, putting pressure on policymakers.

Why it matters Programs overseen by the Social Security Administration support more than 70 million Americans, including retirees, people with disabilities and survivors. As the funding gap grows, experts warn that tough decisions, such as benefit cuts, higher payroll taxes or raising the retirement age, could be unavoidable.

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Social Security and Medicare driving rise A notable portion of the increase is linked directly to Social Security, whose projected shortfall rose by $2.5 trillion year-over-year, according to the report.

However, the largest contributor to the overall surge was Medicare Part B, which accounted for a $6.9 trillion jump. Together, these programs make up the bulk of the long-term imbalance.

Experts warn of potential reductions Financial analysts say the issue is not whether benefits will stop, but whether they will shrink.

Kevin Thompson, CEO of 9i Capital Group, told Newsweek, “If nothing changes, you’re likely looking at a 20–30 percent haircut once the trust fund runs dry.”

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He added that demographic trends are worsening the situation, with more people drawing benefits, fewer consistently contributing and longer life expectancies stretching the system beyond earlier projections.

What’s driving the pressure Alex Beene of the University of Tennessee at Martin said rising healthcare costs and policy changes are also playing a role.

Increased spending on outpatient care and physician-administered drugs has pushed Medicare projections higher, while expanded eligibility has added more Social Security beneficiaries.