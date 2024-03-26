Solar eclipse 2024: Governor Kathy Hochul ensuring New Yorkers enjoy phenomenon ‘safely,’ here’s how

Governor Kathy Hochul has updated New Yorkers on state preparations two weeks before the first total solar eclipse. Hochul convened an Interagency Task Force back in October 2022, which comprised about two dozen state agencies and authorities. For the past several months, the Task Force has been collaborating on plans to make sure people can enjoy the eclipse safely. Solar eclipse 2024: Governor Kathy Hochul is ensuring New Yorkers enjoy the phenomenon "safely," here’s how (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)(AP)

“The April 8 eclipse is a once in a generation experience, and there’s no better place to view it than in our beautiful state,” Governor Hochul said, according to her website. “New York is ready to welcome millions of visitors, and my administration has been working hard to ensure everyone in the path of the eclipse can safely enjoy this rare event. I encourage anyone traveling for this experience to plan on arriving early to their destination and staying late to enjoy all of what our state has to offer.”

A total eclipse will encompass as many as 29 counties in the western and northern parts of New York State on April 8. There will be 88 percent to over 99 percent coverage for areas that are outside the path of totality.

What is Kathy Hochul ensuring?

Here’s how Hochul has worked with her administration to ensure people can watch the eclipse safely, as per her website: