Solar eclipse 2024: Governor Kathy Hochul ensuring New Yorkers enjoy phenomenon ‘safely,’ here’s how
Governor Kathy Hochul has updated New Yorkers on state preparations two weeks before the first total solar eclipse. Hochul convened an Interagency Task Force back in October 2022, which comprised about two dozen state agencies and authorities. For the past several months, the Task Force has been collaborating on plans to make sure people can enjoy the eclipse safely.
“The April 8 eclipse is a once in a generation experience, and there’s no better place to view it than in our beautiful state,” Governor Hochul said, according to her website. “New York is ready to welcome millions of visitors, and my administration has been working hard to ensure everyone in the path of the eclipse can safely enjoy this rare event. I encourage anyone traveling for this experience to plan on arriving early to their destination and staying late to enjoy all of what our state has to offer.”
A total eclipse will encompass as many as 29 counties in the western and northern parts of New York State on April 8. There will be 88 percent to over 99 percent coverage for areas that are outside the path of totality.
What is Kathy Hochul ensuring?
Here’s how Hochul has worked with her administration to ensure people can watch the eclipse safely, as per her website:
- Hochul has directed New York State Police, Department of Transportation (DOT) and Thruway Authority to prepare for high volume of traffic. “The Governor is urging travelers to be patient, be prepared for backups and always obey traffic rules,” the website says.
- She is making sure residents of New York “know where to find the proper eye protection. During the eclipse, looking directly at the sun without specialized eye protection can result in serious injury,” the website adds.
- Hochul has been coordinating with agencies and local authorities “to ensure communities have the tools they need to manage an influx of visitors.”
- She has released a PSA that features members of the Buffalo Bills reiterating key tips.
- Hochul has warned New Yorkers to “protect themselves against potential scams, fake merchandise, and phony accommodation listings.”
- Hochul has urged residents of New York to brace for the weather, “pack plenty of water, bring proper gear and watch out for ticks if camping.”