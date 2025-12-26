Target, Walmart, banks and more: See what's open on the day after Christmas in 2025

December 26 is recognized as a federal holiday this year; however, it does not carry the same standing as Christmas Day. The date can be designated as a day off for federal employees only through a temporary presidential order, such as the one issued this year when President Donald Trump declared both Christmas Eve and December 26 federal holidays. This year, December 26 is recognized as a federal holiday through a presidential order, but it is not permanent. While federal offices may close, banks and most retailers will operate normally.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

Is December 26 a federal holiday?

Although December 26 has been designated as a federal holiday for 2025, the move does not make it a permanent fixture on the federal holiday calendar, as reported by USA Today. Establishing a recurring federal holiday requires congressional approval and the president's signature.

The most recent permanent addition came in 2021, when Juneteenth was officially recognized as a federal holiday under the Biden administration.

Are banks, stores, USPS open on December 26?

Even as some federal government offices observe closures on Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas this year, most banks, post offices, and private retailers will largely remain open, as reported by USA Today.

US Postal Services

US Postal Service operations will continue as usual on December 26, with post offices open for retail services and regular mail delivery taking place. However, USPS locations will be closed on Christmas Day, and no mail delivery will occur in observance of the holiday.

Banks

As per USA Today, the Federal Reserve says banks will observe their standard holiday schedule, closing on Christmas Day while reopening for regular business on December 26.

Retail stores (Target, Walmart, and Costco)

Most major private retailers, including Target, Walmart, and Costco, are sticking to the long-standing practice of closing only on Christmas Day. Target stores will operate from 7 am to 8 pm on Christmas Evebefore closing on December 25, then return to regular hours on Friday, December 26.

Walmart, Costco, and many other retail stores are also expected to shut teir door for Christmas Day only, resuming normal operationnn the following day.