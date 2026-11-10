The Parents Suing Schools Because Their Kids Got Bad Grades

What began last fall as a playground spat between third-graders has now escalated into a courtroom brawl: In a lawsuit filed in October, Luo calls the teacher’s comments “inaccurate and unsubstantiated,” and is asking a judge to order the district to rehear her case.

PALO ALTO, Calif.—When Weiwei Luo saw the report card saying her son needed to work on “cooperating with others,” the Silicon Valley mom demanded it be changed. When the school district declined, she called her lawyer.

Tennessee teacher Samira Hardcastle accused district officials of fabricating a grade to ‘appease an irate parent.’

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PALO ALTO, Calif.—When Weiwei Luo saw the report card saying her son needed to work on “cooperating with others,” the Silicon Valley mom demanded it be changed. When the school district declined, she called her lawyer.

What began last fall as a playground spat between third-graders has now escalated into a courtroom brawl: In a lawsuit filed in October, Luo calls the teacher’s comments “inaccurate and unsubstantiated,” and is asking a judge to order the district to rehear her case.

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Time was when parents disciplined children for bringing home bad marks. Today, they often take a more adversarial approach, educators say, leaning on teachers and administrators to change grades in disputes that can even spill into court.

Ever since remote learning brought classrooms into living rooms during the pandemic, U.S. parents have grown more involved in and less enchanted with schools, according to numerous surveys. That includes scrutinizing how teachers evaluate their children.

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Four in 10 American teachers report facing pressure from moms and dads to change grades, according to a 2024 EdWeek survey of a nationally representative sample of 1,500 educators. Affluent parents, teachers noted, were more likely to complain.

Esther Wojcicki, a retired Palo Alto teacher and author of “How to Raise Successful People,” said parents have a newfound sense of self-righteousness in protecting their children. “Especially if they get a bad grade,” she added, “the parents go to battle for them.”

That pushback is pushing some teachers over the edge. In Nashville, Tenn., Samira Hardcastle, a teacher of the year, became an internet sensation this year when she quit. Her resignation letter accused district officials of fabricating a grade to “appease an irate parent” whose child had repeatedly failed to turn in an art assignment in Hardcastle’s class at John F. Kennedy Middle School.

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“There’s no accountability, so they learn that it doesn’t matter what their work ethic is,” Hardcastle told The Wall Street Journal. “That’s going to be a tough lesson when they get into the real world and realize it doesn’t work that way.”

A spokesman for Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools said it wasn’t “accurate to characterize this as the district simply changing a student’s grade at a parent’s request.” Sean Braisted said administrators stepped in to give the student another chance to finish the assignment, and independently graded the project.

Fueling this friction is the narrow path into a top U.S. university, argues Rowena Chiu, a Palo Alto school board member and mother of four. “To get your child into an elite university these days seems more impossible than ever,” she said. “I think that does trickle down into nervousness about a particular grade.”

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In one recent case, Takashi Kato, the founder and CEO of a Silicon Valley artificial-intelligence startup, sued the Palo Alto Unified School District in federal court after AI-detection software flagged an essay his son turned in as “76% AI.” The tenth-grade English teacher let him redo the assignment, on Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible,” but she gave him a D on the retake, bringing his final grade down to a C.

Kato fought back. He submitted to the district a 1,162-page packet showing the sophomore’s “drafting and revision process,” which he argued proved his son had done nothing wrong, the suit said. The suit said that detection software can be biased against non-native English writers. He offered to accept a B to resolve the dispute.

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The district wasn’t persuaded and in March, Kato hired a lawyer. In his lawsuit, he argued that an “academic dishonesty” record could affect college admissions and more. After months of litigation, Kato dropped the suit in September. Kato declined to comment.

“If you’re going to accuse a student of using AI you need to understand the impact it has on the student and give them the proper due process,” said Evan Nelson, Kato’s attorney. “It was never about the grade and it was never about the money, it was all about trying to fix this.”

Lynette White, a spokeswoman for Palo Alto schools, said the district doesn’t comment on litigation, but added there was no settlement.

Also in Palo Alto, the Walter Hays Elementary School strife included a game of tag at recess. A third-grade boy stuck out his tongue at another student who kicked him, and then grew frustrated when his teacher didn’t believe the kick was intentional, according to court filings.

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On his report card, the teacher wrote that the boy was “working on his responses to peers when he is frustrated” and “developing his ability to listen to others’ perspectives and collaborate with humility.”

The mom, Luo, hired a lawyer and complained to the school board that the incident didn’t justify the comments. The board disagreed, saying the remarks “reflected the teacher’s observations, were within her competence, were substantiated, and were not misleading,” according to the suit.

But Luo claims the hearing wasn’t fair because her attorney was disconnected from the video call. She didn’t respond to requests for comment and her lawyer declined to comment.

White, the district spokeswoman, said there is a process for parents to challenge grades. “The district follows that process and will respond to the petition in court,” White said.

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Write to Zusha Elinson at zusha.elinson@wsj.com