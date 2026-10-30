Toms River Mayor faces no-confidence vote after heated clash with resident: ‘Did you get a job yet, Dana?’

A heated exchange between Toms River Mayor Daniel Rodrick and a local resident turned a New Jersey town council meeting into a shouting match, with the mayor making personal remarks about the woman's employment and living situation.

Mayor Daniel Rodrick and resident Dana Tormollan exchanged heated words at a Toms River council meeting after she challenged him over a letter attached to her tax documents.

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According to NJ.com, the confrontation involved resident Dana Tormollan, who challenged Rodrick over a letter she said was attached to her tax documents. Calling its contents “political nonsense,” she told the mayor, “I told you to stop sending me this crap.”

Toms River council meeting erupts into shouting match over letter dispute

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Rodrick denied sending her the letter but quickly turned the discussion personal, asking her, “Did you get a job yet, Dana?”

He then took another swipe at her by questioning her living arrangements, asking, "Are you still living in the basement at home?"

Tormollan was quick to push back, insisting that she lived independently and covered her own expenses. She angrily said, "I live in my own house and pay my own bills, so back off, jacka** ... You're a piece of crap. Shut up."

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{{^usCountry}} However, the mayor continued his remarks, once again telling her to “get a job.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the mayor continued his remarks, once again telling her to “get a job.” {{/usCountry}}

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New Jersey Mayor faces no-confidence vote

His repeated comments sparked outrage among other attendees, with several people joining the heated exchange. The situation quickly spiraled out of control, turning what began as a disagreement over a letter into a chaotic confrontation involving the mayor, Tormollan and other members of the public.

Rodrick had also attracted public criticism earlier this year after reports emerged that he was allegedly using a township-owned vehicle to commute to his full-time position as an assistant principal at Irvington High School in Essex County. The arrangement drew sharp criticism from council members and local residents, who described it as an “abuse” of public resources.

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Tormollan told NJ.com that Rodrick had not contacted her or offered any apology following their heated confrontation.

Meanwhile, a resolution calling for a vote of no confidence in the mayor was included on the Wednesday, October 28, agenda. The measure cited his “reprehensible behavior, disruption of official proceedings and decorum violations” during the contentious council meeting.