The Trump administration has imposed visa restrictions on more than 15 people accused of organizing, facilitating or promoting migrant caravans travelling through Central America and Mexico towards the US southern border, the State Department announced.

Trump administration imposes visa restrictions on migrant caravan organizers. (AP Photo)

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The restrictions target individuals allegedly involved in recruiting, coordinating and directing large groups of migrants moving towards the US. Those identified under the policy could face additional scrutiny when applying for a US visa or attempting to travel to the country.

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In a press statement, State Department spokesperson Thomas "Tommy" Pigott said the department had taken steps in the past week to impose visa restrictions on more than 15 individuals linked to recent migrant caravans.

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Who is being targeted by the visa restrictions?

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{{^usCountry}} The measures apply to foreign government officials and other individuals believed to be knowingly facilitating illegal immigration to the US, the State Department said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The measures apply to foreign government officials and other individuals believed to be knowingly facilitating illegal immigration to the US, the State Department said. {{/usCountry}}

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The department said it was prepared to use its existing visa restriction policy against people who organize, promote, support or finance migrant caravans that facilitate unauthorized immigration.

The restrictions could include refusing new visa applications or revoking existing visas. The department also warned that caravan participants who apply for US visas or attempt to travel to the country would face additional scrutiny.

The October 29 announcement did not identify the individuals targeted, disclose their nationalities or specify how many existing visas had been revoked or applications refused.

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US warns of action against caravan participants

The State Department said investigations had indicated that individuals recruited, coordinated and directed large groups of migrants travelling through Central America and Mexico towards the US southern border.

The department said it would also consider visa restrictions against people involved in facilitating or participating in illegal immigration activity.

It reiterated that crossing the US southern border without authorization violates American law and can result in arrest, detention and deportation. Those found entering without permission could also face a future ban on travelling to the country.

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The latest announcement builds on the Trump administration's policy of using visa restrictions against individuals accused of knowingly facilitating illegal immigration. The State Department said it would use the measures to protect border security, disrupt smuggling networks and hold those involved accountable.