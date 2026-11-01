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Trump administration mocks detained migrants in Halloween videos featuring ICE arrests

Trump's administration shared Halloween videos mocking detained migrants and celebrating US military operations.

Published on: Nov 1, 2026, 06:22:08 IST
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President Donald Trump's administration marked Halloween on Saturday with violent videos celebrating its detention of migrants and the killing of foreign "enemies" by the US military.

Trump's administration shared Halloween videos mocking detained migrants and celebrating US military operations. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Trump's administration shared Halloween videos mocking detained migrants and celebrating US military operations. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, which has led a mass deportation drive against undocumented migrants, posted a one-minute video on X to the tune of Michael Jackson's hit song "Thriller."

It starts with a sequence of horror movie icons before shifting to images of arrests and migrants in detention, with captions such as "this guy was wanted for homicide."

The FBI, meanwhile, published an animated video with a caricature of its director, Kash Patel, that sets lyrics to the tune of "Thriller" to highlight statistics about what it called a drop in crime.

Also Read: Judge dismisses Trump's $20 billion defamation lawsuit against Wall Street Journal over Epstein birthday letter

The White House and Trump himself regularly post provocative content on social media to troll opponents and stoke outrage from critics.

Such videos, particularly those about the targeting of undocumented immigrants, have been widely denounced as degrading and racist.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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