Trump again calls for New Mexico to be renamed ‘New America’: ‘We are not Mexico’

US President Donald Trump has again proposed changing the name of New Mexico to “New America,” renewing his push to change the names of places. In a post on Truth Social on Monday, October 19, Trump argued that the southwestern state should no longer have a name linked to Mexico.

Donald Trump again urged New Mexico to become ‘New America’, claiming the name change would boost pride, incomes and property values.. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

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“New Mexico should immediately change its name to New America. We are not Mexico, we are the United States of America!” Trump wrote.

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He also claimed that the proposed name would bring economic benefits and boost residents’ pride in the state.

“The name would add great value and prestige to the State! Home Values and Incomes would rise, and you would be even prouder while saluting our beautiful American Flag!” he said.

Trump then questioned the integrity of elections in the state, writing: “Maybe even the Crooked Elections, that New Mexico is known for, would become honest again! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he added.

The latest proposal follows an earlier push by Trump to use the name “New America” for the state, which borders Mexico in the southwestern US.

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Trump had raised the idea in September, when he shared an altered map on Truth Social showing “Mexico” crossed out and replaced with “America.” He also used the proposed name while endorsing Republican congressional candidate Greg Cunningham in a video, greeting the state as “New America — formerly known as New Mexico.”

At the time, Trump said residents would have the final say on a name change, while describing the idea as a “beautiful change.” He also claimed that many people supported it.

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New Mexico’s Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham rejected the proposal. She argued that the state’s name had a long history and should not be treated as a political talking point.

“New Mexico’s name isn’t up for debate — it’s been ours since before the United States existed. What is up for debate? Who’s showing up for working families,” she said.

Lujan Grisham later criticised the focus on renaming places, saying her administration was working on childcare, college access, healthcare and housing instead.

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Trump’s efforts to rename US landmarks

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Trump’s latest proposal follows several moves to change geographical names during his second term. In January 2025, he signed an executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America for federal use.

The order also restored the name Mount McKinley to Alaska’s Denali, North America’s highest peak.

Federal agencies updated their maps following the order, and some technology companies adopted the new Gulf name. However, private businesses and individuals are not required to use it.

Trump later announced a change to the name of Lake Ontario, calling it Lake America, amid tensions with Canada over trade.

In August, he also floated the idea of renaming the Atlantic and Pacific oceans while discussing his efforts to change geographical names.

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“If you think about it, we have a gulf, and we have a lake. Now all we need is an ocean,” he said. “So maybe we’ll have to change the name of the Atlantic and/or Pacific, or maybe we will change them both.”

His latest comments put New Mexico back at the centre of that campaign, although no state name change has been announced.