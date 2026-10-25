Trump announces Audi's $4 billion Georgia SUV plant, set to create 4,500 jobs

US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that German luxury carmaker Audi plans to build a $4 billion assembly plant in Georgia. The factory is expected to produce 200,000 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) every year.

Trump announces Audi's planned $4 billion SUV factory in Georgia, expected to create 4,500 jobs.

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Audi said the planned investment is expected to create approximately 4,500 jobs. Construction is scheduled to begin next year, while vehicle production is expected to start in the early 2030s, as reported by Reuters.

Trump announces Audi SUV plant in Georgia

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Trump announced the investment at a rally in Perry, near Macon in central Georgia. He is trying to convince Americans to support Republicans in the November midterm elections. Georgia has competitive races for the US Senate and governor.

Audi CEO Gernot Doellner said the company plans to bring its biggest and most premium SUVs to the US and manufacture them in Macon, Georgia. He described the proposed factory as a long-term investment because Audi believes in the American market. The planned Georgia plant is expected to assemble Audi's Q7, Q8 and Q9 SUVs, according to a US official who spoke to Reuters. These vehicles are part of Audi's premium SUV range.

Trump tariffs and Audi's US investment

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{{^usCountry}} Trump has pressured foreign carmakers to move production to the United States. He has also imposed tariffs on imported vehicles, steel, aluminium and car parts. Republican US Senator Bernie Moreno said Audi's investment would not have happened without tariffs, what he described as common-sense regulations, and the removal of California's ability to set its own fuel-economy standards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump has pressured foreign carmakers to move production to the United States. He has also imposed tariffs on imported vehicles, steel, aluminium and car parts. Republican US Senator Bernie Moreno said Audi's investment would not have happened without tariffs, what he described as common-sense regulations, and the removal of California's ability to set its own fuel-economy standards. {{/usCountry}}

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Audi imports all the vehicles it sells in the United States from Europe or Mexico. Last year, Trump's tariffs cost the company around 1.2 billion euros, or $1.4 billion. The planned US factory could help Audi increase local production as it faces these trade costs, according to Reuters.

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The president has presented the planned investment as part of his effort to bring more car manufacturing to the United States. However, critics argue that tariffs have increased vehicle prices and created uncertainty, causing some automakers to delay investment decisions.

Audi plans more vehicle production in South Carolina

A US official told Reuters that Audi plans to produce 25,000 vehicles annually in neighbouring South Carolina. Some of these vehicles, which are currently manufactured in Europe, would also be exported.

The vehicles are expected to be assembled at a plant being built by Scout Motors, Volkswagen's off-road vehicle brand. The $2 billion facility is under construction in Blythewood, near Columbia, South Carolina's state capital.

Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume said the region was important for the company's profitable growth. He added that a potential Audi factory in the United States would create further opportunities for the business.

Volkswagen workers face job cut concerns in Germany

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Christiane Benner, head of Germany's IG Metall union and Volkswagen's deputy supervisory board chair, said producing more vehicles in the US made sense. However, she stressed that Volkswagen must clearly explain what the investment would mean for workers at all its factories, particularly in Germany. She also said Volkswagen's supervisory board must make the final investment decision, according to Reuters.

Olaf Lies, premier of Germany's Lower Saxony state, said increased production in America could create opportunities if German workers also benefited. Lower Saxony is Volkswagen's second-largest shareholder. Lies warned that US growth should protect jobs and economic activity in Germany rather than replace them.

Volkswagen management and workers in Germany are facing growing tensions over large job cuts. Possible factory closures have added to concerns as the company deals with rising costs and strong competition from Asian carmakers.

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Audi's Neckarsulm plant in southwestern Germany is one of four Volkswagen factories in the country that could face closure after 2030. The possible US expansion comes as the company and its parent group face difficult decisions about their manufacturing operations, according to Reuters.

Audi sales fall amid US tariffs and competition

Audi's global sales fell for the second consecutive year and declined 7% in the first half of 2026. Strong competition in China and US tariffs have hurt demand. The company's US sales have fallen 16% this year.

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A gold Audi with manufacturer licence plates was parked outside the event where Trump announced the planned investment. The display highlighted the carmaker's proposed expansion in the United States.

Trump has cut government incentives for electric vehicles, contributing to a significant reduction in EV and battery production in the United States. Employment in the US vehicle and auto-parts industries has also fallen since he took office in January 2025, according to Reuters.

Toyota, Honda and Hyundai consider US investments

In July, Japan's Toyota said it would spend $3.6 billion to build a 2.5-million-square-foot truck assembly line at its manufacturing campus in San Antonio, Texas. The company plans to shift some truck production from Mexico to the United States. Toyota expects the expansion to be completed by 2030 and create 2,000 jobs.

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Japan's Honda Motor is considering building an assembly plant in the United States. However, the company has warned that it may not proceed unless the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) is extended, according to Reuters.

South Korea's Hyundai said last year that certainty over the USMCA trade agreement would allow it to unlock more than $20 billion in new US investments immediately. The company's position highlights how trade policy can influence decisions about where automakers manufacture their vehicles.

The planned Georgia factory could create thousands of jobs and expand US vehicle production. However, Audi's final investment decision is still pending, and the expansion comes as the carmaker faces falling sales, higher trade costs and pressure on its German operations. The announcement has also added to the wider debate over whether Trump's tariffs will bring long-term benefits to American workers and the economy.