Trump calls Jensen Huang 'honorable,’ says he has not discussed allegations with Nvidia CEO

President Donald Trump has defended Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang after the technology executive admitted he had been unfaithful to his wife. Trump said that Huang should remain at the helm of the world’s leading AI chipmaker despite the controversy.

President Donald Trump said Nvidia chief Jensen Huang should remain CEO after the executive admitted to an affair. (REUTERS)

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Speaking to reporters before returning to Washington on Sunday, Trump called Huang “a fine person” and said he had not discussed the matter with him. When asked whether Huang should continue as Nvidia’s chief executive, Trump replied, “I think so. Oh yeah, sure.” Trump also said he had not heard Huang had done “anything wrong” and indicated he would still consider taking him on a planned Asia trip later this month.

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The comments came hours after Nvidia announced an independent board investigation into whether Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort following reports about his relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed.

Deep Dive What did Donald Trump say about Jensen Huang and the allegations? Trump called Huang “a fine person” and said he had not discussed the allegations with him. He also said Huang should remain Nvidia CEO and that he had not heard Huang had done anything wrong. Will Jensen Huang remain Nvidia CEO during the investigation? Yes. Nvidia said Huang will remain CEO while the board’s independent investigation is underway. Huang has said he supports the review and will cooperate. What is Nvidia investigating regarding Jensen Huang? An independent committee of Nvidia directors, assisted by outside legal counsel, is examining reports that Huang may have been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. The board said it currently has no reason to believe national security or company secrets were compromised.

US authorities have alleged she was linked to Chinese intelligence, although Nvidia said it has no reason to believe national security or company secrets were compromised.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang acknowledges affair with alleged Chinese spy as tech giant launches probe Huang apologizes as Nvidia launches independent review {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang acknowledges affair with alleged Chinese spy as tech giant launches probe Huang apologizes as Nvidia launches independent review {{/usCountry}}

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In a message to Nvidia employees, Huang acknowledged that he had been unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family, colleagues, partners and shareholders.

“I was unfaithful to my wife,” Huang wrote. “My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”

He added that leading Nvidia was “the privilege of my life” and pledged to regain the trust of employees and investors. Huang also said he fully supports the company’s investigation and would cooperate with it.

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Nvidia’s board said a committee of independent directors, assisted by outside legal counsel, will oversee the inquiry. The company said it is examining recent reports that Huang may have been the target of a foreign intelligence operation.

The board stressed that it currently has no reason to believe US national security or Nvidia’s trade secrets were compromised. However, it said the investigation would review all available information.

Huang will remain CEO during the inquiry.

Also read: US memo mentioned Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's ‘romantic ties’ with alleged Chinese spy: Report

Allegations against Alice Huang

US intelligence agencies suspected Alice Huang of working on behalf of China’s Ministry of State Security while maintaining close ties with the Nvidia chief.

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Megaspeed, which purchases AI chips from Nvidia, has been under investigation by US officials due to allegations that it assisted Beijing in obtaining cutting-edge AI chips that are prohibited from being shipped to China.

According to the New York Times, Trump was informed of the intelligence conclusions approximately a year ago but decided not to act on them. Reporters approached US Secretary of State Marco Rubio about Huang earlier in the evening, but he declined to comment.