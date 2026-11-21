Donald Trump claimed on Friday that Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, told him at the APEC talks that Russia wouldn't have attacked Ukraine if he were president in 2022.

Donald Trump looks on during a press conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, US, November 20. (REUTERS) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Trump, who earlier called Putin a "friend" as the two met for bilateral talks on the sidelines of APEC, defended the remark as it sparked a row due to the US's strained relationship with Russia amid the Ukraine war. Asked by CNN's Kaitlan Collins Friday at the White House if he considered Putin a friend of the American people, Trump said he "can't speak" for that.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The 80-year-old said that "last night," when he, Putin and China's president Xi Jinping were meeting for three-way talks in Shenzhen, Putin told him that he wouldn't have attacked Ukraine in 2022 if Trump were the US president, then. Trumo made the claim as he repeated the long-debunked theory that the 2020 presidential elections, where Biden defeated Trump, were rigged.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "If the election weren't rigged, that would never have happened," Trump said. "Putin said that last night. I said, would you have gone in if I was president? He said, no. It was handled badly by our country (then)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "If the election weren't rigged, that would never have happened," Trump said. "Putin said that last night. I said, would you have gone in if I was president? He said, no. It was handled badly by our country (then)." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Featured Video

Also read: Melania reveals how she gets along with Trump despite political differences: ‘He lets me be’

Trump claims Putin wants to end war

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The trilateral talks between Russia, China, and the US on Thursday did not produce a joint agreement on the war in Ukraine. Trump, however, touted his personal relationship with Putin and claimed that the Russian leader indicated in talks that he wants to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump said Putin would "love to end the war " but "it's a very hard thing to do." “Putin is in a difficult position right now because he is involved in a war that was supposed to last one day," Trump said. He claimed that Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy are "stuck" in the wat and “don't know how to end it.”

Also read: Trump says Iran deal will be on terms that are ‘acceptable’ to him: ‘We want a real deal’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“After addressing the APEC leaders yesterday morning about America's tremendous economic strength,” Trump said. "I held a bilateral meeting with President Putin of Russia, who clearly expressed his desire to see the war between Russia and Ukraine end by diplomatic means. And I spoke with our representatives who were doing a good job. But it's a tough job.

“The problem is President Zelensky and President Putin have tremendous hatred, and that's never easy,” he continued. I thought that would be one of the easier. I had that marked down as one of the easier of the eight that I mentioned, or the six that everyone agrees to, but it's a level of hatred that you don't often see.

"But we're having very good talks. I think there's a real good chance that we can get it done," Trump added.