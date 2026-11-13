Trump considering firing White House Cabinet Secretary Meghan Bauer amid post-midterm reshuffle: Report

Another senior woman in Donald Trump’s administration is expected to leave her White House position as the US President moves ahead with a major staffing shake-up following his party’s disappointing performance in the midterm elections.

Meghan Bauer is reportedly expected to step down as White House Cabinet secretary, following Susie Wiles’s departure. The move comes as President Donald Trump signals changes after the midterm setback. (Meghan Bauer/Instagram)

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Meghan Bauer, who serves as the White House Cabinet secretary, is reportedly preparing to step down from her influential post, according to a MS NOW report. Her expected departure would follow that of Susie Wiles, marking another significant change among Trump's senior aides.

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Bauer holds an important position within the administration, acting as a key link between the POTUS and members of his Cabinet.

Trump reportedly grows frustrated with senior aide

Bauer’s anticipated exit comes amid reports that Trump has become increasingly dissatisfied with her performance in recent months, as per The UK Independent.

The development follows the president’s comments over the weekend, when he said that changes were on the way after the midterm election setback.

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{{^usCountry}} Trump said he would be making “a few changes”, fuelling speculation about possible departures and appointments across his administration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump said he would be making “a few changes”, fuelling speculation about possible departures and appointments across his administration. {{/usCountry}}

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White House hints at another role for Bauer

A White House official described Bauer as a “valuable part of the team” and told The UK Independent that she would “continue to work in a new role”. However, the official did not provide further details about her future responsibilities or explain why she was expected to leave the Cabinet secretary position.

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Bauer was appointed to the role in January 2025 by Wiles, who served as Trump's chief of staff.

In a profile published by the conservative non-profit Independent Women's Forum, Bauer spoke warmly about working under Wiles, describing the opportunity as a privilege.

“It’s such a privilege to work for the first female chief of staff ever,” Bauer said. “She inspired me to get up every day and do my best.”

Stephen Miller could take over responsibilities

Bauer's departure could also bring changes to the way the White House manages relations between the president and his Cabinet.

Citing several reports, The UK Independent reported that some of her responsibilities could be transferred to Stephen Miller, who was elevated to the position of White House chief of staff last week.

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Miller, one of Trump's closest political advisers and a prominent figure in his administration, could assume a more direct role in coordinating Cabinet affairs if Bauer leaves her current post.

Growing list of women leaving Trump's administration

Bauer's expected departure comes amid a series of high-profile exits involving women who held senior positions during Trump's second term.

Among those who have left or been removed from their posts are former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, former Attorney General Pam Bondi, former Labour Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer and former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

The list also includes Kimberley Guilfoyle, who served as US ambassador to Greece, and Katie Zacharia, who was recently removed from her position as White House press secretary.

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The departures have drawn attention to the changing composition of Trump's senior leadership team, with several prominent women replaced by men.