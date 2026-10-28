Trump jokes $5,000 would buy only ‘a hamburger and maybe dessert’ at Mar-a-Lago amid affordability push

President Donald Trump joked that $5,000 would barely buy a hamburger and a small dessert at his Mar-a-Lago club on Tuesday. He made the remark while promoting his proposal to give adult US citizens a $5,000 payment if Republicans retain control of Congress.

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Annie Rice) (AP Photo/Annie Rice)

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The president held a campaign event in Texas, where he urged supporters to spend the money in the United States if Republicans win next week’s midterm elections.

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The comments came as Trump continues to campaign heavily in the final week before the midterm elections.

Also read: White House defends Trump amid accusations of ‘manipulating’ Catholic bishops for political gain

Mar-a-Lago joke comes amid economy dominates

campaign

“You could even come to Mar-a-Lago. You’ll be my guest,” Trump told the crowd. He then joked that “$5,000, the most you’ll be able to buy is a hamburger and maybe a small dessert. I’m not even sure you could buy that. No, don’t go there. It’s not a good place if you’re price conscious.” The audience laughed as Trump delivered the remarks.

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{{^usCountry}} The Mar-a-Lago quip quickly circulated online because it touched on one of the election’s defining issues: the cost of living. Polls throughout the campaign have shown that inflation, grocery prices and household affordability remain among voters’ biggest concerns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Mar-a-Lago quip quickly circulated online because it touched on one of the election’s defining issues: the cost of living. Polls throughout the campaign have shown that inflation, grocery prices and household affordability remain among voters’ biggest concerns. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump has defended his economic record while arguing that Democrats are responsible for high prices.

His campaign, however, has increasingly centered on the proposed $5,000 payment, which he says would boost American consumers and businesses. Democrats, meanwhile, have criticized the proposal, arguing that it is politically motivated and would require congressional approval.

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Also read: Trump says he will ‘figure a way’ to work with Democrats if Republicans lose House, vows to accept election results ‘if they’re honest’

Voter discontent for the republicans

Trump’s Texas appearance showed the importance of the state even though Republicans have traditionally performed well there. He has recently campaigned in several Republican-leaning states as candidates seek to energize voters before Election Day.

The Daily Beast reported that voters in Republican states like Texas have been dissatisfied with the president's handling of the economy, forcing him to play defense with the elections just one week away. Late last year, before his war in Iran caused oil and gasoline prices to skyrocket, Trump referred to Democrats' worries about affordability as a "hoax."

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The ensuing dissatisfaction among voters has prompted several Republicans to distance themselves from Trump, who is begging with his supporters to "believe" he is on the ballot and making the unpopular promise to buy off Americans in order to retain Republicans in power in his closing remarks.