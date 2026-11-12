Trump says Tim Cook should replace Jensen Huang at Nvidia: ‘There is only one man to take his place’

US President Donald Trump commented on the leadership change at Nvidia, praising Jensen Huang's work and suggesting Apple's former CEO Tim Cook as his replacement. Trump shared his view in a social truth post, describing both executives as legends and saying Cook should take over the role.
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Trump said:
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“NOW THAT Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place - TIM COOK of Apple. A Legend replaces a Legend!”
Trump's suggestion comes as Nvidia begins a major leadership transition following Huang's sudden departure. However, the company has not announced Cook as a possible candidate. Instead, its board has started looking for a permanent replacement and appointed its chief financial officer, Colette Kress, to lead the company temporarily.
Nvidia confirmed that Kress will serve as interim CEO while continuing in her role as executive vice president and chief financial officer. She will remain in both positions until the company names a permanent successor.
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Nvidia confirmed that Kress will serve as interim CEO while continuing in her role as executive vice president and chief financial officer. She will remain in both positions until the company names a permanent successor.
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Kress joined Nvidia in September 2013 and has led its finance operations for more than a decade. She has been part of the company's growth during the rapid expansion of the artificial intelligence industry.
According to Nvidia's official announcement, the board will consider both internal and external candidates for the top position. The company has not shared a timeline for completing the search.
The board has also appointed Harvey C. Jones as its first-ever chairman. Jones has been a member of Nvidia's board and will take on the new position as the company moves through the leadership transition.
Huang's departure marks a major change for Nvidia, which he co-founded and led for more than three decades. Under his leadership, the company grew from a chipmaker known for graphics processors into a major supplier of chips used in artificial intelligence systems and data centres.
His exit also leaves questions about who will guide Nvidia's future technology plans and maintain relationships with its major customers and business partners. Reuters reported that Huang had no obvious successor, making the board's search particularly important.
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Nvidia is currently one of the world's most valuable companies and plays a central role in the global AI industry. Its chips are used by technology companies to train and run artificial intelligence models.
Deep Dive
Why did Donald Trump suggest Tim Cook as Nvidia CEO?
Trump praised Jensen Huang’s work and called both Huang and Apple CEO Tim Cook legends. He said Cook was the one man who should take Huang’s place.
Who is leading Nvidia while it searches for Jensen Huang’s permanent successor?
Nvidia CFO Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent successor. She will also remain CFO.
Who else could replace Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO?
The board is considering internal and external candidates. Names mentioned in the articles include Nvidia executives Colette Kress and Ian Buck, AMD CEO Lisa Su, and Arm CEO Rene Haas.
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.