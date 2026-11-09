Trump’s wealth rises to $6 billion as disclosures show $1 billion in crypto income and millions from foreign deals

Donald Trump's wealth has increased sharply since he returned to the White House in January 2025. The US president is now estimated to be worth around $6 billion, compared with $2.3 billion in 2024, according to Forbes. This means his estimated wealth has increased by about $3.7 billion.

US President Donald Trump speaks about his growing wealth as financial disclosures reveal major cryptocurrency earnings and foreign business income. (REUTERS/Eric Lee) (REUTERS)

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Trump recently spoke about the rise in his wealth during an interview with CBS News' 60 Minutes, which was broadcast on Sunday evening. When correspondent Ross Douthat asked him about his growing fortune, Trump suggested that investing in stocks could have helped others make similar gains.

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“You should’ve had stock,” Trump told Douthat during the interview.

Trump also said that he spends very little time thinking about his personal wealth. He claimed that he does not pay much attention to how much money he has or how much his fortune has increased.

“I devote almost no time to my net worth. I don’t care. I make, I have a lot of money. Far more than I ever thought I’d have. And, I guess it’s gone up. I don’t even know,” Trump said, as cited by the New York Post.

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{{^usCountry}} Trump also credited his son Donald Trump Jr. with looking after the family's finances. He said his son keeps track of the money and manages financial matters, while he does not regularly discuss these issues with him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump also credited his son Donald Trump Jr. with looking after the family's finances. He said his son keeps track of the money and manages financial matters, while he does not regularly discuss these issues with him. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump said he already had a large amount of cash before returning to the White House. He also pointed out that he does not take a presidential salary.

Trump's $1 billion cryptocurrency income

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Trump's financial disclosures for 2025, released in June 2026, show that he earned more than $1 billion from cryptocurrency-related businesses and investments last year. One of the biggest sources of this income was his $Trump meme coin. The cryptocurrency was launched just three days before Trump took office in January 2025.

Trump's company, CIC Digital LLC, reported around $635 million from sales of the $Trump meme coin. This was one of the largest individual sources of income listed in his financial disclosures. Another major source was World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency company founded in 2024 by Trump, special envoy Steve Witkoff and their sons, as cited by the New York Post.

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The financial disclosures showed that Trump received more than $236 million from selling cryptocurrency tokens through World Liberty Financial. The documents also listed $65.6 million from the sale of equity in World Liberty Financial

This may be linked to a reported deal in January 2025 in which part of the company was sold to businesses associated with Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates' national security adviser.

Trump also reported around $205 million in proceeds from stablecoin investments. This included money from selling part of Stablecoin Holdco, a company linked to World Liberty Financial and its USD1 stablecoin. These cryptocurrency-related earnings made up a major part of Trump's reported income in 2025 and contributed significantly to the increase in his estimated fortune, as cited by the New York Post.

Trump earns millions from foreign real estate deals

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Apart from cryptocurrency, Trump's financial disclosures also showed that he received tens of millions of dollars from foreign real estate projects and licensing agreements. One of these deals was linked to a golf club project in Doha, Qatar.

Trump reported $5.25 million in income from the upcoming golf club, under an agreement signed in April 2025. He also reported $5 million from a Trump Tower project in Bucharest, Romania. The project was announced in July 2025.

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India was another important source of income for Trump's business. His disclosures showed nearly $8.5 million in licensing fees from four construction projects located in Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad and Noida. Trump also received $5 million from a resort project in Vietnam. Local officials approved the project in 2025, as cited by the New York Post.

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Dubai was another major source of foreign business income. Trump reported around $13 million in licensing and management fees from the city, where he is developing an 80-storey skyscraper announced in April 2025. His disclosures also showed $10 million in licensing fees from Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

Saudi Arabia contributed another $9.2 million in reported income. Luxury real estate projects in Riyadh and Jeddah are currently under construction. These deals show how Trump's business continues to earn money through international real estate projects, including golf clubs, resorts, skyscrapers and luxury developments.

Trump defends his family's business activities

During the 60 Minutes interview, Trump defended his family's decision to continue running its businesses while he is president. He said his sons manage the company and argued that it would be difficult to ask them to stop all business activities for four years simply because he is serving as president.

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“I have a company. My sons run the company. It’s hard to say to them, ‘Don’t do anything anymore for four years because I’m president,'” Trump told Douthat. Trump also argued that other US presidents have faced similar situations involving people connected to their administrations and business interests. He said that people associated with presidents sometimes remain in their positions until the end of an administration and become more active in business after leaving government, as cited by the New York Post.

During the interview, Douthat pushed back against this explanation. He said that he felt more people were carrying out such business activities while serving in the administration. Trump responded by saying that his name was bigger and more widely recognised than those of other presidents. “Well, I’m a bigger name than other presidents, whether we like it or not,” Trump said.