Tucker Carlson releases The Bibi Files: Who are Miriam and Sheldon Adelson? Relationship with Netanyahu explained

Conservative podcaster Tucker Carlson's news network has released The Bibi Files a documentary about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Carlson, a former Fox News host, has been critical of the Israeli PM from even before the Iran war. Miriam Adelson had in a 2019 report detailed how her and her husband's relationship with Benjamin Netanyahu and wife, Sara, deteriorated. (X/@ky_statesman, X/@AdameMedia)

He is among the conservative voices including Candace Owens, who have taken a stance against Netanyahu. Posting about The Bibi Files, his organization – Tucker Carlson Network – wrote on X “Our latest documentary, The Bibi Files, is banned in Israel. Actually.”

“The reason is simple and draconian. This film exposes years of stories the Netanyahu government wants to keep hidden. Over-the-top corruption allegations, shady backroom deals, the prime minister’s anti-U.S. geopolitical maneuvers, and so much more. The Bibi Files has it all,” it added.

Also Read | Candace Owens husband has criminal record? Laura Loomer's claim about George Farmer slammed; ‘you cut out…’

The note continued “Featuring insider testimony and leaked interrogation footage, this new documentary reveals a side of power that regular citizens were never meant to see. As America dives deeper into the Iran War, understanding who is pulling the strings matters more than ever.”

Carlson, sharing the post wrote “As the US is dragged into another foreign war, it's worth knowing about the man who forced us into it.” The Bibi Files has a lot of clips including one which shows an alleged interrogation of Netanyahu by the police.

However, it is two videos, allegedly showing Miriam and Sheldon Adelson that have sparked massive interest online.

Who are Miriam and Sheldon Adelson? Miriam and Sheldon Adelson are a Israeli-American billionaire couple known for supporting Republican causes. Sheldon founded Las Vegas Sands and passed away in 2021.

Miriam is alive and her net worth is estimated to be in the ballpark of $34.6 billion. In the alleged clip, Sheldon can be heard saying “I think the country of Israel would be better off if she [Sara] didn’t put her nose into his [Bibi] politics. She’s very unforgiving — I gotta tell you, I gotta be as honest with you as much as I can. I don’t think I’ll continue the friendship with them.”

The person sharing the clip claimed that the remarks were about Sara Netanyahu, wife of the Israeli PM.