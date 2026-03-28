Tucker Carlson releases The Bibi Files: Who are Miriam and Sheldon Adelson? Relationship with Netanyahu explained
Conservative podcaster Tucker Carlson's news network has released The Bibi Files a documentary about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Conservative podcaster Tucker Carlson's news network has released The Bibi Files a documentary about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Carlson, a former Fox News host, has been critical of the Israeli PM from even before the Iran war.
He is among the conservative voices including Candace Owens, who have taken a stance against Netanyahu. Posting about The Bibi Files, his organization – Tucker Carlson Network – wrote on X “Our latest documentary, The Bibi Files, is banned in Israel. Actually.”
“The reason is simple and draconian. This film exposes years of stories the Netanyahu government wants to keep hidden. Over-the-top corruption allegations, shady backroom deals, the prime minister’s anti-U.S. geopolitical maneuvers, and so much more. The Bibi Files has it all,” it added.
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The note continued “Featuring insider testimony and leaked interrogation footage, this new documentary reveals a side of power that regular citizens were never meant to see. As America dives deeper into the Iran War, understanding who is pulling the strings matters more than ever.”
Carlson, sharing the post wrote “As the US is dragged into another foreign war, it's worth knowing about the man who forced us into it.” The Bibi Files has a lot of clips including one which shows an alleged interrogation of Netanyahu by the police.
However, it is two videos, allegedly showing Miriam and Sheldon Adelson that have sparked massive interest online.
Who are Miriam and Sheldon Adelson?
Miriam and Sheldon Adelson are a Israeli-American billionaire couple known for supporting Republican causes. Sheldon founded Las Vegas Sands and passed away in 2021.
Miriam is alive and her net worth is estimated to be in the ballpark of $34.6 billion. In the alleged clip, Sheldon can be heard saying “I think the country of Israel would be better off if she [Sara] didn’t put her nose into his [Bibi] politics. She’s very unforgiving — I gotta tell you, I gotta be as honest with you as much as I can. I don’t think I’ll continue the friendship with them.”
The person sharing the clip claimed that the remarks were about Sara Netanyahu, wife of the Israeli PM.
Miriam, meanwhile, can be heard saying in the alleged clip “If this comes out I'm dead.”
The person sharing the alleged clip added "The narrator describes Netanyahu as someone who keeps a "sugar daddy" in every part of the world. Sheldon Adelson was apparently the cigar guy." HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the clips.
Miriam and Sheldon Adelson were very close to Netanyahu and his wife Sara, but their relationship devolved over the years. Miriam, a key Netanyahu backer, besides being the publisher of the Israel Hayom tabloid, reportedly told the police of their deteriorating relationship.
She described how their friendship deteriorated to a situation of ‘constant complaints’ and ‘screams on the phone’ on part of the Netanyahus, especially Sara, The Times of Israel had reported in 2019. Miriam was reportedly questioned about the suspected illicit quid pro quo deal between Netanyahu and Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper publisher Arnon Mozes. It would have seen Netanyahu weaken Israel Hayom, Yedioth’s main rival, to get more favorable coverage from the latter.
This deal had reportedly soured relations between Netanyahu and Sheldon, but Miriam seemed to indicate that the breach came earlier. Speaking of a complaint made by Netanyahu, Miriam told investigators “That we don’t protect him. That everyone attacks him… all the other press besmirch him, one after the other, especially before elections,” as per the report.
On Sara, she said “There were phone calls to America with screams. When there were screams, when I’d hear a high pitched voice, I’d simply put the receiver down. You could hear the screams that way too. When the screaming died down — it could be 5, 10 minutes — then I’d pick up the receiver again. I wouldn’t listen to the screams, okay? It wasn’t pleasant. But out of respect for the prime minister, and it was mostly from her end, I simply didn’t respond. I didn’t answer.” Netanyahu's wife went on to suggest to Miriam that if Iran nuked Israel, she'd be responsible for it.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More