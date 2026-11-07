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Two more top DOJ officials resign after Republicans' midterm defeat

Two top Justice Department officials resign as post-election exodus accelerates.

Published on: Nov 7, 2026, 00:28:55 IST
Reuters |
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Two top officials at the US Department of Justice resigned on Friday, accelerating an exodus of senior figures from the department following Tuesday's midterm elections, in which President Donald Trump's Republicans lost control of Congress.

Two top Justice Department officials resign as post-election exodus accelerates. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)
Two top Justice Department officials resign as post-election exodus accelerates. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

The departures of John Eisenberg, who headed the DOJ's national security division, and Jason Reding Quiñones, who pursued probes into the past criminal investigations of Trump, follow the resignation of civil rights unit chief Harmeet Dhillon on Thursday.

The DOJ is now without leaders for two of its signature initiatives — relitigating past investigations and targeting higher education.

Deep Dive

Which senior DOJ officials resigned after the Republicans’ midterm defeat?

John Eisenberg, who led the DOJ’s National Security Division, and Jason Reding Quiñones, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, resigned on Friday. Their departures followed civil rights chief Harmeet Dhillon’s resignation on Thursday.

Why did John Eisenberg and Jason Reding Quiñones resign?

Neither official publicly gave a reason for leaving. Senior officials commonly depart after midterm elections, particularly when the governing party suffers a major setback, but the articles do not establish that this was their reason.

What happens to the DOJ’s investigation into alleged efforts to undermine Trump after Quiñones resigned?

Quiñones’ departure leaves questions about leadership of the Southern District of Florida and the investigation. The probe had not produced criminal charges establishing the alleged broader conspiracy.
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It is not clear why Quiñones or Eisenberg resigned. It is not unusual for senior US officials to leave the government following a midterm election, especially one that delivers a sharp setback to the party in power. Democrats plan a raft of investigations into Trump's administration and business dealings.

Also Read: Midterms have gone against US president's party for decades. The 2026 Republican rout went further

The investigation, which officials dubbed a “grand conspiracy”, sought to establish that the president was the victim of a long-running criminal conspiracy. But it has struggled to bring criminal charges thus far and the prosecutor who had been overseeing the probe, Joseph diGenova, resigned in September.

Quiñones' Miami office also brought criminal charges against former Cuban President Raul Castro in a major escalation of the Trump administration's pressure campaign against the communist country.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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