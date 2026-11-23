LONDON, - Britain's Labour government will set out details of why it wants more public control of energy and water utilities on Monday when senior minister Louise Haigh addresses the annual conference of lobby group the Confederation of British Industry.

UK government to make case for greater public control of utilities more less

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Prime Minister Andy Burnham has blamed privatisation of utilities in the 1980s and 1990s, followed by poor regulation, for excess profits, high energy prices and the failure of some water companies to stop releasing sewage into rivers and the sea.

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According to Haigh's office, she will tell the CBI that the government wants a new partnership with private capital, "built on clear rules, clear expectations and a fair return on investment".

* Haigh will say the government does not want "wholesale nationalisation" of utilities, but is concerned that effective monopolies have led to a lack of genuine competition

* Haigh will also highlight that Britain's utilities sector is an outlier in enabling foreign governments to own significant stakes

* Burnham set out plans in September to reverse legislation that bars the government from owning more than 3% of water utilities in England and is expected to give more details on utility regulation next month

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{{^usCountry}} * CBI Chief Executive Rain Newton-Smith said she wanted reassurance that greater public control was consistent with "private capital at the table... not heading for the exit", and would not create undue fears of renationalisation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} * CBI Chief Executive Rain Newton-Smith said she wanted reassurance that greater public control was consistent with "private capital at the table... not heading for the exit", and would not create undue fears of renationalisation {{/usCountry}}

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* Thames Water – which supplies 16 million customers in and around London – has been regarded as at risk of a costly renationalisation and is restructuring its £20 billion of debt after mounting fines for pollution

* In a statement responding to Labour's plans for British utilities, Conservative Party finance spokesperson Andrew Griffith said nationalisation would not lower bills and the government should put less focus on achieving net zero

* Also at the CBI conference, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage plans to criticise big businesses for backing closer EU ties, which he said would raise regulatory costs for their smaller competitors and let them hire cheaper EU workers instead of Britons

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