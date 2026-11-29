The UN special rapporteur on Palestinian rights arrived in Mexico on Saturday after the Costa Rican government blocked her entry over a security alert, denouncing what she described as "pressure" from neighboring countries.

UN rapporteur arrives in Mexico after being barred from Costa Rica more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Albanese, who has accused Israel of genocide in Gaza and the occupied territories, earlier said Costa Rica would be held accountable for what she called false "terrorism" accusations used to justify the move.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

After being refused entry on Thursday at San Jose airport, Albanese secured a court order allowing her to rest for a few hours at an airport hotel before departing for Mexico.

"Goodbye, for now. I will return, I promise, when Costa Rica is free again," Albanese wrote on X on Saturday morning, alongside a picture of herself on a plane holding up her Italian passport.

Upon her arrival in Mexico later Saturday, she lamented being stuck at the airport for a day and a half under "difficult conditions."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "I know that in this region pressure from neighbors is very strongly felt," Albanese said in the presence of pro-Palestinian supporters gathered to welcome her at Mexico City's airport. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I know that in this region pressure from neighbors is very strongly felt," Albanese said in the presence of pro-Palestinian supporters gathered to welcome her at Mexico City's airport. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The government of Costa Rican President Laura Fernandez is a close ally of US President Donald Trump and has pursued closer trade ties with Israel since she took office in May.

The United States, a major ally of Israel, imposed sanctions on Albanese after she criticized Washington's policy on Gaza.

Albanese had earlier questioned whether she had been detained at the airport, posting on X: "SHOCKING. The Constitutional Court of CR ordered that I am let out to go to a hotel and rest and the immigration police does not let me. Am I detained?? HELP."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the same thread, she wrote that "Air France staff are actively ignoring the ruling with excuses while I've been awake for 50hrs straight," pleading with the airline to "follow the court order now."

Albanese confirmed she was finally released early Saturday.

"I'm outside the airport. Finally. Thank you to everyone who helped me," she wrote on X.

- 'Deeply indignant' -

The government of Costa Rica had asserted that Albanese was the subject of an "international alert over links to terrorist acts."

An Italian lawyer, Albanese is the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967.

"I am deeply indignant that the government of Costa Rica has spread false information that links me to terrorism," Albanese said in a speech delivered remotely to the University of Costa Rica, which had granted her an honorary degree.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

UN human rights chief Volker Turk urged Costa Rica to reconsider the ban, and Italy's foreign minister said the country had repeatedly asked authorities to allow Albanese entry.

In her speech Friday, Albanese also accused the Costa Rican government of supporting what she called an Israeli "apartheid" regime in the Palestinian territories.

"Defending human rights is not terrorism and the government must answer for these insinuations, as should be the case under the rule of law," Albanese said.

She has faced fierce pushback from Israel and some of its allies over her longstanding accusations that Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians.

- 'International alert' -

Albanese "is the subject of an international alert over links to terrorist acts," Omer Badilla, director general of Costa Rica's immigration authority, said in a video posted on social media Thursday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The decision was applauded by Israel.

Albanese responded to the charges Friday by asking, "What risk for public security is created by a UN human rights rapporteur whose responsibility it is to document complicity with crimes and impunity over the past four years?"

Special rapporteurs are independent experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council to report their findings and do not speak for the United Nations itself. Albanese was appointed to her role in 2022.

Albanese has criticized Costa Rica's recent free-trade agreement with Israel, saying it fueled Israel's "war machine."

burs-ane/mjw/ac/mjf

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.