US daylight saving time 2026: What we know on November clock change and Trump’s stalled plan

Americans will turn their clocks back by one hour on November 1, 2026, as daylight saving time ends across most of the United States, with Congress yet to approve a proposal backed by President Donald Trump to eliminate the twice-yearly clock change.

US daylight saving time 2026: Essential details on clock changes. (Unsplash)

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The change will take effect at 2 am local time on Sunday, November 1, when clocks move back to 1 am. The shift marks a return to standard time, giving people an extra hour overnight but bringing earlier sunsets and more daylight during the morning.

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Under current federal law, daylight saving time begins on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November. Unless Congress changes the law, the existing schedule will remain in place.

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Why are US clocks still changing in 2026?

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{{^usCountry}} The change continues because the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time permanent, has stalled in the Senate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The change continues because the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time permanent, has stalled in the Senate. {{/usCountry}}

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The US House of Representatives passed the legislation by a 308-117 vote on July 14. However, the Senate has yet to approve it, leaving the current system unchanged. The bill’s progress can be tracked through Congress.gov.

Trump has repeatedly urged lawmakers to end clock changes, arguing that the practice is inconvenient and costly. In an October 2 post on Truth Social, he called on Senate Republicans to advance the legislation, describing the existing system as “ridiculous”.

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However, the proposal faces opposition from lawmakers concerned that permanent daylight saving time would leave winter mornings darker, potentially affecting schoolchildren, commuters and other early-morning workers. Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas has raised concerns about the consequences of later winter sunrises.

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Which US states do not change their clocks?

Not every US state observes daylight saving time. Hawaii and most of Arizona remain on standard time throughout the year, although the Navajo Nation in Arizona observes daylight saving time.

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Several US territories also do not observe the seasonal clock change, including Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, the Northern Mariana Islands and the US Virgin Islands.

For residents in areas that follow daylight saving time, the November change means clocks move back one hour, followed by the return to daylight saving time on March 14, 2027.

Is permanent daylight saving time healthier?

The debate extends beyond convenience. Supporters of keeping daylight saving time year-round argue that brighter evenings could benefit businesses and give people more time for outdoor activities.

Sleep researchers, however, have raised concerns about permanent daylight saving time because darker winter mornings can disrupt the body's natural circadian rhythm. Some experts favor permanent standard time, which more closely aligns with natural daylight and human sleep patterns.

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For now, Americans should prepare to turn their clocks back on November 1. Any permanent change will require congressional approval, and the proposed legislation has not yet become law.