US’ first Muslim senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed slams Trump, Vance in victory speech: ‘I know you struggle with my name’

Abdul El-Sayed, a progressive favourite, has defeated Republican Mike Rogers in a bitter contest for Michigan’s open Senate seat, becoming the first Muslim to enter the US Senate. His victory marks a major win for the Democratic Party’s left wing in one of the country's key swing states.

Abdul El-Sayed, Democratic US Senate candidate from Michigan, during an election night event with Michigan Democrats in Detroit, Michigan, US, early on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. (Bloomberg)

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Addressing hundreds of cheering supporters at his election headquarters in Detroit, the senator-elect declared: “Michigan, we did it!” Supporters celebrated his victory, screaming and hugging each other as he delivered his speech.

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El-Sayed also took aim at US Vice President JD Vance and President Donald Trump, both of whom had repeatedly criticised him during the campaign. Trump, in particular, had subjected him to Islamophobic attacks and mocked his Arabic name.

Deep Dive Why is Abdul El-Sayed's Senate victory historic? El-Sayed became the first Muslim American elected to the US Senate. His win also brings a physician with public health experience into the chamber. Who did Abdul El-Sayed defeat in Michigan's Senate race? El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan's closely watched Senate contest. Rogers was backed by President Donald Trump. Why did Abdul El-Sayed criticize Trump and JD Vance in his victory speech? Trump had repeatedly targeted El-Sayed's Muslim faith and mocked his Arabic name, while Vance had also criticized him during the campaign. El-Sayed joked that Vance would be constitutionally obligated to swear him in as a senator.

“JD, habibi, it is an irony—you are constitutionally obligated to swear me in, in January," he said, AFP reported.

"Donald, I know you struggle with my name, so when JD swears me in, you can call me senator,” El-Sayed added.

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{{^usCountry}} El-Sayed's feud with Vance intensified after he sarcastically questioned whether the vice president's late, white Appalachian-born grandfather would have approved of his Indian American wife, NBC News reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} El-Sayed's feud with Vance intensified after he sarcastically questioned whether the vice president's late, white Appalachian-born grandfather would have approved of his Indian American wife, NBC News reported. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump's attacks on El-Sayed were more pointed, targeting his faith and frequently referring to the senator-elect by his middle name, Mohamed.

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Reflecting on the challenges he faced during the campaign, El-Sayed thanked his supporters for backing what he described as an unlikely candidacy.

“You took a chance on the unlikeliest of candidates, so thank you,” he told the crowd, adding, “This is all yours.”

He also thanked voters for opening their churches, synagogues and homes to him during the campaign, saying he was "so proud and honoured" to become senator-elect.

Who is Abdul El-Sayed?

The son of Egyptian immigrants, El-Sayed is a former public health official who has never held elected office.

The 42-year-old overcame substantial outside spending in both the Democratic primary and the general election through a grassroots campaign centred on universal healthcare, the news agency AP reported.

During the campaign, El-Sayed attracted large crowds at rallies across Michigan, including in traditionally Republican strongholds.

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He also pledged to take "money out of politics" and tackle the economic hardships that have fuelled voters' appetite for a political outsider who can challenge the status quo.

His win also makes him the first Democratic physician to serve in the US Senate since 1969.

El-Sayed also received backing from prominent progressive leaders, including Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. His win is expected to give fresh momentum to the progressive movement ahead of the 2028 presidential election, demonstrating that candidates campaigning on its agenda can succeed in crucial battleground states.