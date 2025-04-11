US judge allows Trump's rule asking illegal immigrants to register with govt

A federal judge has allowed the Donald Trump administration to go ahead with a requirement that every illegal immigrant in the United States must register with the government and carry documentation. President Donald Trump holds an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Washington. AP/PTI(AP04_10_2025_000017B)(AP)

According to an AP report, judge Trevor Neil McFadden, a Trump appointee, sided with the administration which argued that the officials were “simply enforcing” a requirement that already existed for everyone who is in the country but isn't an American citizen.

The ruling did not go into the substance of the arguments, but rested largely on the technical issue of whether the groups pushing to stop the requirement had standing to pursue their claims. He ruled they didn't, the report added. The requirement goes into effect on Friday.

After the ruling, Department of Homeland Security officials said in a news release that the registration deadline for those who've already been in the country for 30 days or more is Friday and that the registration requirement will be enforced to the fullest going forward.

“President Trump and I have a clear message for those in our country illegally: leave now. If you leave now, you may have the opportunity to return and enjoy our freedom and live the American dream,” Secretary Kristi Noem said in the statement.

“The Trump administration will enforce all our immigration laws — we will not pick and choose which laws we will enforce. We must know who is in our country for the safety and security of our homeland and all Americans," the secretary added.

'2.2 million-3.2 million people will be affected': Trump administration

The Trump administration has said that between 2.2 million and 3.2 million people could be affected. However, questions remain about how the registration requirement will function, its impact is potentially far-reaching.

On February 25, Homeland Security officials announced that all people in the US who are living illegally, mandatorily register with the federal government, warning that those who didn't self-report could face fines or prosecution.

“Failure to register is considered a crime, and people will be required to carry registration documents with them or risk prison time and fines,” the officials said.

According to the AP report, registration will be mandatory for everyone 14 and older without legal status.

People registering should provide their fingerprints and address, and parents and guardians of anyone under age 14 must ensure they registered.

The registration process also applies to Canadians in the US for more than 30 days, including so-called “snowbirds” who spend winter months in places like Florida.

Federal immigration law has long required that people who aren't American citizens and live in the US, including those here illegally, register with the government. Those laws can be traced back to the Alien Registration Act of 1940, which came amid growing fears of immigrants and political subversives in the early days of World War II. The current requirements stem from the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952.