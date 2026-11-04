US midterm election results snapshot: Latest Senate, House and governorship race winners

Republican Byron Donalds has won the Florida governor’s race, while fellow Republican Ashley Moody has secured re-election to the US Senate from the state, as fresh results emerged in the 2026 US midterm elections after 7 am on Wednesday.

Byron Donalds won the Florida governor’s race, Ashley Moody won re-election to the US Senate from Florida. (AP, Reuters)

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The Associated Press called the Florida governor’s race for Donalds, who defeated Democrat David Jolly. Donalds, a Trump-backed congressman, will succeed Ron DeSantis as governor.

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Moody, meanwhile, defeated Democrat Angie Nixon to retain her Senate seat.

Deep Dive Who won Florida’s governor and Senate races in the 2026 midterms? Republican Byron Donalds won the governor’s race, defeating Democrat David Jolly. Republican Ashley Moody won re-election to the Senate, defeating Democrat Angie Nixon. Who won Florida’s 22nd Congressional District in the 2026 midterms? Democrat Pia Dandiya defeated Republican Casey Askar to win Florida’s 22nd District. The Indian-American former school principal won in a newly drawn, Republican-friendly district. Which Democratic senators won re-election in the 2026 midterms? Jon Ossoff won re-election in Georgia, Mark Warner in Virginia, Cory Booker in New Jersey and Ben Ray Luján in New Mexico.

Several House races were also called during the morning, with Democratic and Republican candidates winning contests in Florida and New York. Among them were Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who won re-election in New York, and Indian-American Democrat Pia Dandiya, who won Florida’s 22nd Congressional District.

Also Read: Check the live coverage of the 2026 US Midterms

US midterm election winners: Senate and governor

Ashley Moody (Republican) – Won re-election to the US Senate from Florida, defeating Democrat Angie Nixon, according to AP. Byron Donalds (Republican) – Won the Florida governor’s race, defeating Democrat David Jolly.

US midterm election winners: House

Florida

Sydney Gruters (Republican) – Won Florida’s 16th Congressional District. Pia Dandiya (Democrat) – Won Florida’s 22nd Congressional District. Dandiya, who is of Indian-American background, defeated Republican Casey Askar in the newly redrawn district.

New York

Hakeem Jeffries (Democrat) – Won re-election in New York’s 8th Congressional District. Jeffries is the House Democratic leader. Claire Valdez (Democrat) – Won New York’s 7th Congressional District, according to the AP race call.

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{{^usCountry}} The latest results add to the list of lawmakers declared winners earlier in the morning, including Democratic senators Jon Ossoff of Georgia and Mark Warner of Virginia {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest results add to the list of lawmakers declared winners earlier in the morning, including Democratic senators Jon Ossoff of Georgia and Mark Warner of Virginia {{/usCountry}}