US midterm election snapshot: List of lawmakers who have won so far

Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff has won re-election in Georgia, holding the seat for his party, as several lawmakers secured victories in the US midterm elections on Wednesday. Ossoff defeated Republican challenger Mike Collins, who had President Donald Trump's endorsement.

US midterm election snapshot: Cory Booker, Jon Ossoff win Senate races; list of lawmakers elected so far. (REUTERS)

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Ossoff's victory adds to the early Democratic wins in the Senate, with Mark Warner also securing re-election in Virginia. In the House, incumbents from both parties have won races across Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Vermont and Kentucky.

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The Associated Press has called several of the House contests, including victories for Ohio Democrats Emilia Sykes and Joyce Beatty, Vermont Democrat Becca Balint and Florida Republican Greg Steube. The results are based on race calls reported by AP and the latest alerts received by the newsroom.

US midterm election winners: Senate

Jon Ossoff (Democrat) – Re-elected to the US Senate from Georgia, defeating Republican challenger Mike Collins.

Jon Ossoff (Democrat)

Mark Warner (Democrat) – Re-elected to the US Senate from Virginia.

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Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA)

{{^usCountry}} Cory Booker (Democrat) – Re-elected to the US Senate from New Jersey, defeating Republican Justin Murphy and securing a third full term. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cory Booker (Democrat) – Re-elected to the US Senate from New Jersey, defeating Republican Justin Murphy and securing a third full term. {{/usCountry}}

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Cory Booker (Democrat)

US midterm election winners: House

Florida

John Rutherford (Republican) – Re-elected from Florida's 5th Congressional District. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (Democrat)– Re-elected from Florida's 20th Congressional District.

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Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Lois Frankel (Democrat) – Re-elected from Florida's 23rd Congressional District.

Lois Frankel (Democrat)

Greg Steube (Republican) – Re-elected from Florida's 17th Congressional District.

Jim Schwartzel (Republican) – Elected from Florida's 19th Congressional District.

Oliver Gilbert (Democrat) – Elected from Florida's 24th Congressional District.

Georgia

Henry Johnson (Democrat) – Re-elected from Georgia's 4th Congressional District. Lucy McBath (Democrat) – Re-elected from Georgia's 6th Congressional District. Nikema Williams (Democrat) – Re-elected from Georgia's 5th Congressional District. Jasmine Clark (Democrat) – Elected from Georgia's 13th Congressional District.

Ohio

Emilia Sykes (Democrat) – Re-elected from Ohio's 13th Congressional District. Joyce Beatty (Democrat) – Re-elected from Ohio's 3rd Congressional District.

Vermont

Becca Balint (Democrat) – Re-elected from Vermont's at-large Congressional District.

Kentucky

Morgan McGarvey (Democrat) – Re-elected from Kentucky's 3rd Congressional District.

More US midterm results awaited

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Deep Dive Who won the Georgia Senate race in the US midterm elections? Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff won re-election in Georgia, defeating Republican challenger Mike Collins and holding the seat for Democrats. Which senators were reported as re-elected in the midterm results? The snapshot lists Democrats Jon Ossoff of Georgia, Mark Warner of Virginia and Cory Booker of New Jersey as re-elected to the Senate. Which House candidates were reported as winners in the midterm snapshot? The listed winners include John Rutherford, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Lois Frankel and Greg Steube in Florida; Henry Johnson, Lucy McBath and Nikema Williams in Georgia; Emilia Sykes and Joyce Beatty in Ohio; Becca Balint in Vermont; and Morgan McGarvey in Kentucky. The snapshot also lists Jim Schwartzel and Oliver Gilbert in Florida, and Jasmine Clark in Georgia.

The early victories include incumbents from both parties, while the battle for control of Congress remains underway.