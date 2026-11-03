US midterm elections 2026: Key races to watch, issues and what is at stake for Trump and Republicans

The 2026 US midterm elections will play a crucial role in determining the balance of power in Washington, with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 35 Senate seats and 39 governorships up for grabs. The results will shape the political landscape for the final two years of President Donald Trump's second term and determine how much influence his administration has over Congress.

Voters will decide control of the House and Senate, 39 governorships and thousands of state and local contests. The results will shape President Donald Trump’s legislative agenda and influence national and local policies, with the economy, Iran conflict, immigration and artificial intelligence among the key issues. (AFP)

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Beyond the battle for congressional control, voters will also decide thousands of state legislative races, local elections, judicial contests and ballot measures. Key issues such as the economy, immigration, the US conflict with Iran and the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence are expected to influence voter decisions.

What is at stake in the 2026 US midterm elections?

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The US Congress consists of two chambers: the House of Representatives and the Senate. Both are responsible for passing federal legislation and overseeing the executive branch, making control of either chamber politically significant.

Deep Dive Which seats and offices are being contested in the 2026 US midterm elections? All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats are up for election. Voters will also decide 39 governorships, along with state legislative, local, judicial and ballot measure contests. How could the 2026 midterm results affect Donald Trump's agenda? The results will determine whether Republicans retain control of Congress or Democrats gain enough seats to challenge the administration's priorities. A Democratic majority in either chamber could make legislation harder to pass and increase congressional scrutiny of the administration. What issues are expected to shape the 2026 US midterm elections? The economy and cost of living, immigration, the US conflict with Iran and artificial intelligence are among the issues highlighted. Voters may also weigh rising gasoline prices and concerns about AI-related jobs, privacy, energy use and data centre expansion.

The House has 435 voting members, all of whom serve two-year terms. This means every seat is contested during each congressional election cycle. Republicans currently hold a narrow majority, while Democrats need a net gain of four seats to take control of the chamber.

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The Senate, meanwhile, has 100 members who serve staggered six-year terms. As a result, approximately one-third of Senate seats are contested every two years.

This year's elections include 35 Senate races, comprising 33 regularly scheduled contests and two special elections in Florida and Ohio to fill vacant seats. Republicans currently hold 53 seats, compared with 47 held by Democrats and independents who caucus with them. Democrats need a net gain of four seats to secure a majority.

Governors and state-level elections also in focus

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The electoral battle extends beyond Capitol Hill, with 39 governorships being contested across 36 states and three US territories.

Thousands of state legislative seats are also on the ballot, alongside local government positions, judicial races and public ballot measures.

Several of these contests could have a direct impact on policies affecting Americans' daily lives, including education, taxation, reproductive rights and election administration.

The outcomes will therefore influence not only the national political balance but also policymaking at the state and local levels.

Key races to watch in US midterms

Several closely contested races across the country could influence the balance of power in Washington. The Senate contests in Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas and Alaska, alongside competitive House districts in Pennsylvania, Iowa and New York, are among the races attracting national attention.

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Here are some of the closely watched contests:

- Georgia: Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff is defending his seat against Republican Congressman Mike Collins. The contest is being watched as Republicans seek to gain ground in a state that has become increasingly competitive in federal elections.

- North Carolina: Former Democratic Governor Roy Cooper is facing Republican Michael Whatley, the former Republican National Committee chairman, in an open Senate race. Democrats view the seat as an important opportunity to expand their Senate representation.

- Ohio: Republican Senator Jon Husted faces former Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, who is attempting to return to the Senate after losing his 2024 re-election bid. The contest has also brought attention to debates over data centre expansion.

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- Texas: Republican Ken Paxton is competing against Democrat James Talarico. The race has attracted national attention because of the state's long-standing Republican dominance in statewide elections.

- Alaska: Republican Senator Dan Sullivan faces a challenge from former Democratic Congresswoman Mary Peltola. The contest is being closely monitored as Democrats look for opportunities to gain a seat in traditionally Republican territory.

- Maine: Republican Senator Susan Collins is seeking another term against Democrat Troy Jackson. Collins has previously survived competitive re-election campaigns, while Democrats are seeking to make the race a significant challenge for the Republican Party.

- New Hampshire: Democratic Congressman Chris Pappas and former Republican Senator John Sununu are competing for an open Senate seat following Senator Jeanne Shaheen's retirement.

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- Iowa: Republican Ashley Hinson and Democrat Josh Turek are contesting an open Senate seat after Republican Senator Joni Ernst decided not to seek re-election.

These contests are among the Senate races identified by CBS News as important to the battle for control of the chamber.

2. House of Representatives: Districts that could decide control

All 435 voting seats in the House are being contested. With Republicans holding a narrow majority, a relatively small number of competitive districts could determine which party controls the chamber.

Some of the House races attracting attention include:

- Pennsylvania: Several Republican-held districts around suburban Philadelphia, the Lehigh Valley and central Pennsylvania are competitive. The outcomes could provide an early indication of how the wider House contest is developing.

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- New York's 17th Congressional District: Republican incumbent Mike Lawler is facing Democrat Cait Conley in a closely watched Hudson Valley contest. Immigration, foreign policy and data centre development have featured in the campaign.

- Iowa's 1st Congressional District: Republican Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks is defending her seat against a Democratic challenge. The district has a history of closely contested elections.

- Arizona's 1st Congressional District: Republican Jay Feely is facing Democrat Amish Shah in a competitive contest involving the Phoenix metropolitan area.

The results in these districts could have implications for the overall House majority.

3. Governor races to watch

Beyond Congress, voters are choosing governors in 36 states. These elections will influence state-level policies on education, taxation, healthcare, immigration and other issues.

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- Nevada: Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford is challenging Republican Governor Joe Lombardo in a state that has featured prominently in recent presidential elections.

- California: Democrat Xavier Becerra is facing Republican Steve Hilton in the gubernatorial contest. The election is also drawing attention because of wider debates over taxation and state policy.

These races will help determine the political direction of two states with significant influence over national political debates.

Why are the midterm elections important for Donald Trump?

The 2026 elections represent a major political test for Trump and the Republican Party. The results will determine whether Republicans can retain control of Congress or whether Democrats can gain enough seats to challenge the president's legislative agenda.

Historically, midterm elections have often proved difficult for the party occupying the White House. Since 1946, the president's party has lost seats in the House in 18 of the past 20 midterm elections.

This pattern highlights the political challenges facing the Republicans as they attempt to defend their congressional majorities. A Democratic takeover of either chamber could make it harder for Trump's administration to advance legislation and could lead to increased congressional scrutiny of the executive branch.

What are the key issues shaping the 2026 US midterms?

Several major domestic and foreign policy issues are emerging as important factors in the 2026 election campaign.

1. Economy and cost of living

The economy remains one of the biggest concerns for American voters. Despite Trump's 2024 campaign promises to address affordability and ease financial pressures on households, the cost of living continues to feature prominently in voter concerns.

Economic conditions, household expenses, employment and consumer prices are likely to play an important role in determining how Americans assess the administration's performance.

2. Iran war and rising gasoline prices

The US conflict with Iran has added another dimension to the midterm campaign, particularly because of its economic consequences.

Trump's decision to launch military action against Tehran has raised concerns about America's involvement in another prolonged overseas conflict. Iran's retaliatory move to close the Strait of Hormuz has also pushed up gasoline prices, increasing financial pressure on American motorists.

The conflict could prove politically challenging for Trump, especially given his earlier promises to avoid prolonged foreign military engagements and end America's involvement in so-called 'forever wars'.

3. Immigration and border security

Immigration remains one of Trump's signature political issues and a central part of the Republican campaign agenda.

The president has repeatedly highlighted his administration's efforts to secure the US-Mexico border and restrict illegal immigration, presenting these measures as major achievements.

Republicans are likely to emphasise border enforcement and immigration restrictions during the campaign, while the issue could also generate debate over the administration's enforcement policies and their broader economic and social consequences.

4. Artificial intelligence and data centre expansion

Artificial intelligence has emerged as a relatively new but increasingly significant issue in US politics.

While Trump has strongly supported the expansion of AI technology and the infrastructure needed to develop it, public attitudes towards the industry remain divided. Concerns over job security, data privacy, energy consumption and the growing influence of technology companies have contributed to negative perceptions among many voters.

The rapid construction of data centres, which require substantial electricity and water resources, could also become a contentious issue in communities experiencing the effects of large-scale technology investments.

The debate is likely to focus on how the US can maintain its global competitiveness in AI while addressing concerns about its economic, environmental and social impact.

Midterm results could reshape Washington's political landscape

The 2026 US midterm elections will be more than a contest for congressional seats. They will serve as a referendum on Trump's second-term leadership and determine the extent of Republican influence over the federal government during the remainder of his presidency.

With control of Congress, governorships and state legislatures at stake, the results could significantly influence the direction of US domestic and foreign policy in the coming years.