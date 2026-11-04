US midterm elections: Exit poll shows 6 in every 10 Americans feel Iran war was a 'wrong decision'

Amid the 2026 midterm elections in the United States, a poll showed that voters are unhappy with President Donald Trump’s war with Iran. In an Associated Press election day poll, about six in ten voters say that the US made the “wrong decision” in taking military action against Iran.

People attend a Republican voter rally event at Amruth Sports Bar ahead of midterms elections in Franklin, Tennessee, US, October 27, 2026. (REUTERS/Seth Herald) (REUTERS)

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A recent estimate from the Pentagon shows that the cost of the unpopular war has risen to more than $47.1 billion.

What the poll revealed

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About one-third of voters say that the Iran war was a “crucial” factor in their vote for Congress. This is less that the share of people who were concerned about the cost of living and government corruption.

Also Read | Check live coverage of the 2026 US midterms here

Meanwhile, President Trump has been positive that higher gas and energy prices resulting from conflict will drop.

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{{^usCountry}} The AP Voter Poll revealed that voters are overwhelmingly frustrated with the way things are in the US at present. About three-quarters of voters say they feel "angry" or "dissatisfied" with the country's current trajectory, and only about one-quarter feel "satisfied" or "enthusiastic." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The AP Voter Poll revealed that voters are overwhelmingly frustrated with the way things are in the US at present. About three-quarters of voters say they feel "angry" or "dissatisfied" with the country's current trajectory, and only about one-quarter feel "satisfied" or "enthusiastic." {{/usCountry}}

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The poll showed that dissatisfaction was particularly high in blue states like California and Massachusetts. However, a majority of voters were at least "dissatisfied” even in deep-red states.

Voters are displeased with the condition of the economy too. About three-quarters said it is "not so good" or "poor."

According to voters, the economy and the state of democracy are the top issues in the US at present, including high costs and government corruption.