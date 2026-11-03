US midterms weather alert: Thunderstorms, heavy rains and flood risks raise voting concerns in six states - tornado watch issued

A powerful storm system is threatening to disrupt voting in parts of the United States as millions of Americans prepare to cast their ballots in Tuesday's 2026 midterm elections. Severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding have placed several regions under weather alerts, raising concerns about travel conditions and access to polling stations.

Water rises on the Florida River after a series of storms on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Durango, Colo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The weather threat stretches across parts of the central United States, particularly the Plains and Mississippi Valley, while ongoing flooding in Florida and New Mexico has added to the challenges facing local authorities.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The timing of the storms is particularly significant as voters decide control of Congress, alongside gubernatorial, state legislative and local elections.

Deep Dive How can Florida voters find out if flooding changed their polling location? Voters in affected counties should verify their assigned precinct before travelling. Florida’s Division of Elections has published emergency polling-location information, and local election authorities may announce further changes. How could severe weather affect voting and voter turnout? Heavy rain, flash flooding, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes can make roads hazardous and hinder access to polling stations. Research cited in the article suggests rain may modestly reduce turnout, but the effect depends on local conditions. What should voters do before travelling to a polling station during storms or flooding? Check local election officials’ websites for confirmed polling locations and hours, and monitor official weather alerts and road conditions. Flooding has already led to road closures around Chama, New Mexico, and polling-site relocations in Florida.

Also Read: US midterm elections 2026 LIVE: Voting in midterm elections underway in big test for Trump's presidency

Severe thunderstorms and tornado threats across several states

The National Weather Service issued multiple weather alerts on Monday, including severe thunderstorm warnings in parts of Texas and Oklahoma. Tornado watches were also announced for several counties in Kansas and Oklahoma, while flood warnings remained in effect for areas of Florida and New Mexico.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the warnings apply to specific locations and do not indicate that entire states or all polling stations are facing dangerous conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the warnings apply to specific locations and do not indicate that entire states or all polling stations are facing dangerous conditions. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

According to the Storm Prediction Center, thunderstorms are expected to develop on Tuesday across areas extending from the Sabine and lower Mississippi valleys towards the Mid-Mississippi Valley.

Some of these storms could produce damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, making travel potentially hazardous in affected communities.

Also Read: US midterm elections 2026: Key races to watch, issues and what is at stake for Trump and Republicans

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Heavy rain raises flash flooding concerns

Apart from thunderstorms, significant rainfall is another major concern for several parts of the country.

Weather forecasters have warned that portions of the Plains and Midwest could experience substantial rainfall. Areas receiving repeated rounds of thunderstorms may face an increased risk of flash flooding.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The situation is already serious in parts of Florida, where heavy rainfall has caused flooding ahead of Election Day.

The National Weather Service reported that parts of Indian River, Martin and St. Lucie counties experienced flooding on Monday after receiving between 6 and 12 inches of rain. An additional 2 to 4 inches was possible in the affected warning area.

New Mexico has also reported flooding-related disruptions. A flood warning covering part of Rio Arriba County was extended until 6 a.m. Mountain Standard Time on Tuesday. Authorities also reported road closures around Chama because of rising floodwaters.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mississippi Valley faces fresh weather threat on Election Day

As the storm system progresses, attention is shifting towards the lower and middle Mississippi Valley, where thunderstorms are forecast to develop on Tuesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has warned that some storms could bring damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. Repeated rainfall over the same locations could also trigger localised flash flooding.

These conditions could create additional difficulties for residents travelling to polling stations, particularly in areas where roads are already affected by heavy rain.

Polling hours vary across storm-affected states

The timing of the severe weather could be important for voters, as polling schedules differ across states and, in some cases, between counties.

Among states facing or potentially affected by the broader weather system, polling stations are generally scheduled to open at the following times:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Illinois: 6 a.m. local time.

Florida: 7 a.m. local time.

Iowa: 7 a.m. local time.

Kansas: 7 a.m. local time.

Arkansas: 7:30 a.m. local time.

Polling hours may differ depending on local election regulations and time zones.

In Kansas, for example, polling stations generally operate between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Central Time, although individual counties may establish different schedules.

Election officials are encouraging voters to check their local election authority's website for confirmed polling locations and operating hours before travelling. Residents in areas experiencing flooding or severe storms should also monitor official weather alerts and road conditions.

Millions of Americans head to vote in Midterms

The weather disruptions come as Americans head to the polls for an important round of midterm elections.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

All 435 seats in the US House of Representatives are being contested, along with 35 Senate seats. Voters in 36 states are also choosing governors, while numerous state legislative, judicial and local contests are taking place nationwide.

The results will determine the balance of power in Congress and influence the political direction of the country during the final two years of President Donald Trump's second term.

With severe weather threatening several regions, election officials face the additional challenge of ensuring that voters can access polling stations safely and exercise their right to vote.

Does bad weather influence voter turnout on Election Day?

Adverse weather conditions can have an impact on voter participation, with research indicating that rainfall and snowfall may discourage some people from visiting polling stations. However, the overall effect is generally considered modest and varies depending on the severity of the weather and local circumstances.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A 2023 study by researchers Søren Damsbo-Svendsen and Kasper M. Hansen, which analysed findings from 34 earlier studies examining the relationship between rainfall and voting behaviour, found that rain can reduce the likelihood of people casting their ballots. The researchers estimated that every additional inch of rainfall was associated with an average decline of approximately 1 to 2 percentage points in voter turnout.

Earlier research by Brad Gomez, Thomas Hansford and George Krause, examining US presidential elections between 1948 and 2000, also identified a connection between weather conditions and electoral participation. Their findings suggested that an additional inch of rainfall reduced voter turnout by slightly less than one percentage point, while an extra inch of snowfall was linked to a decline of around half a percentage point.

Although these studies suggest that adverse weather can create obstacles to voting, they do not establish that storms or flooding will determine the outcome of the 2026 US midterm elections.

The extent of the impact depends on several factors, including the intensity of rainfall, accessibility of polling stations and the ability of voters to travel safely. Weather-related disruptions may also affect some communities more severely than others.

Furthermore, changes in voting practices over the years could influence how weather affects turnout today. The growing availability of early voting and mail-in ballots gives voters alternatives to travelling to polling stations on Election Day.

As a result, while severe weather could discourage some voters from participating, its overall influence on the 2026 election remains uncertain.