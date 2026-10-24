Vanessa Trump says she's ‘cancer free’ after undergoing months of breast cancer treatment

Vanessa Trump has announced that she is cancer-free, nearly five months after revealing she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. The 48-year-old shared the update in a video posted on daughter Kai Trump’s Instagram account on Friday.

Donald Trump Jr.’s former wife shared that her latest test results were clear in a video posted by daughter Kai Trump during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images/AFP (Getty Images via AFP)

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“I'm finally cancer-free”

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Vanessa said her latest medical tests showed no evidence of cancer following months of treatment. “My most recent test results came back clear, so I’m finally cancer-free,” Vanessa said in the video which was a glimpse to an elaborate YouTube video.

The announcement came during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In the caption accompanying the video, Kai Trump said she had spoken with her mother and physician Dr. Nicole Saphier about breast cancer awareness, prevention and early detection.

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{{^usCountry}} “October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about early detection, education, and support for those affected by breast cancer,” Kai wrote. She added that a longer YouTube conversation would be released on Saturday focusing on proactive health measures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about early detection, education, and support for those affected by breast cancer,” Kai wrote. She added that a longer YouTube conversation would be released on Saturday focusing on proactive health measures. {{/usCountry}}

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Vanessa first disclosed her diagnosis in May, saying she had recently learned she had breast cancer and was working with her doctors on a treatment plan. “I’ve recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan,” she wrote at the time.

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Vanessa Trump’s treatment journey

Following her diagnosis, Vanessa underwent surgery earlier this year and later updated supporters on her recovery.

In June, she said she was healing after surgery and preparing for the next stage of treatment.“Over the past four weeks, I’ve been recovering from surgery, and I’m grateful to be healing and moving forward. Soon, I’ll be starting the second stage of my treatment,” she wrote in a June 13 Instagram update.

PEOPLE previously reported that Vanessa received support throughout her treatment from family members and her boyfriend, professional golfer Tiger Woods.

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According to the magazine, Woods remained by Vanessa’s side during her treatment while she supported him during his own personal challenges.

“They talk and share their lives as they have been doing for the entire time they have been together,” a source told PEOPLE in June. “Tiger is a caring family guy and supportive. And so is Vanessa, also a strong woman with a full plate every day of her life,” the source added.

Another source previously told PEOPLE that Woods altered his schedule to spend time with Vanessa following her diagnosis.“He and Vanessa are close and share their lives. He needed to be with her and he was."

Vanessa has five children with former husband Donald Trump Jr. They are Kai, 19, Donald III, 17, Tristan, 15, Spencer, 14, and Chloe, 12.

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