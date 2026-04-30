Ving Rhames health update: Why Mission Impossible star collapsed inside Los Angeles restaurant; first details

Ving Rhames, the Mission Impossible star, collapsed inside a Los Angeles restaurant, prompting concerns about his health. The 66-year-old was eating with his family on Wednesday when he collapsed at the table, as per TMZ. Ving Rhames is known for his role in the Mission Impossible movies. (X/@SebastianAvenue)

He appeared to be in and out of consciousness and had to be rushed to the hospital, the publication further noted. The news of his sudden collapse caused concern among fans.

“Wishing Ving Rhames a swift and full recovery. A powerhouse actor who’s delivered unforgettable performances for decades from Pulp Fiction to Mission: Impossible. Hoping it’s nothing serious,” one wrote. Another added “Hopefully he's fine, he has gave us some good moments in movies”.

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Yet another said “Oh boy .. I hope he’s okay and recovers soon.” Meanwhile, a health update has been shared for Rhames.

Ving Rhames health update: What happened to actor A representative of Rhames shared an update on the actor's condition with TMZ. It is believed that Rhames got ‘overheated’ and the representative added that the actor is expected to be fine.

He's reportedly being kept in the hospital now for observational purposes.

While ‘overheating’ is not an official medical condition, Mayo Clinic notes that heat exhaustion can happen when the body overheats. “Symptoms may include heavy sweating and a rapid pulse. Heat exhaustion is one of three heat-related illnesses, with heat cramps being the mildest and heatstroke being the most serious,” it adds. High temperatures, humidity, and hard physical activities can aggravate the situation, Mayo Clinic further notes. It lists faintness and dizziness as some of the symptoms, which could have led to Rhames' collapse.

On April 29, Los Angeles' central areas saw 73°F (23 degrees Celsius) and 76°F (24 degrees Celsius) and overnight lows in the mid-50s°F (12-14 degrees Celsius), as per AccuWeather.

A Los Angeles City Fire spokesperson further told the publication that a medical aid call had come in for a male approximately in his 60s at 1:40pm, and added that the patient had been transported to the hospital.

Apart from playing Luther Stickell in the Mission Impossible movies, Rhames left his mark as Marcellus Wallace in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction. Rhames also appeared in Jacob's Ladder, the 90s horror hit. As per Celebrity Net Worth, his total valuation as of 2026 is estimated to be around $25 million.

Rhames has been married to Deborah Reed since 2000 and the two have two children together – Freedom and Reign. He has another daughter, Tiffany, from his earlier marriage with Valerie Scott. However, it is not clear which of his family members were present when he collapsed inside the LA restaurant.