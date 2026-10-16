Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine injured in attack by Israeli settlers in West Bank: ‘They kicked me’

American freelance photojournalist Heidi Levine was injured in an attack in West Bank Friday while on assignment for the Washington Post.

American freelance photojournalist Heidi Levine lies on a gurney in the emergency room of the government hospital in the Israeli-occupied city of Ramallah, as she is treated after being attacked by Israeli settlers while photographing Palestinian farmers harvesting their olives, in the Palestinian village of Abu Falah on October 16. (AFP)

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Levine was attacked by Israeli settlers who wanted to disrupt the seasonal olive harvest in the town of Abu Falah near West Bank's Ramallah, Guardian reported. She told the media from a hospital in Ramallah that a group of "more than 50" masked settlers attacked her while she was working near the villages of Abu Falah and Turmus Ayya in the central West Bank, AFP reported.

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At least 6 Palestinians were injured in the attack at Abu Falah and Turmus Ayya, carried out by a group of around 80 settlers with firearms, sticks, slingshots and other weapons, the Guardian reported. The report added that when the Palestinian retaliated with stones, the Israeli military stationed nearby fired tear gas at them.

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{{^usCountry}} Levine said from the hospital she was kicked many times by the group that attacked her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Levine said from the hospital she was kicked many times by the group that attacked her. {{/usCountry}}

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“I was attacked, pushed to the ground," she said. "Luckily, I had my flak jacket and helmet, otherwise I probably wouldn’t even be here, because they just kept kicking and kicking me.”

The Israeli military issued a statement saying that the response by IDF personnel was prompted by a "violent confrontation." "Foreign media personnel were present at the scene and a female journalist had been injured during the confrontation," the Israeli Defense Forces said. "Attacks and violence against innocent civilians are grave and unacceptable acts."

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The US Embassy in Jerusalem has acknowledged the injury to Levine but declined to comment further, citing privacy law. "We have no higher responsibility than protecting American citizens," a spokesperson for the Embassy told AFP.

Washington Post Calls For Investigation

Matt Murray, the executive editor of the Washington Post, called for an investigation into the attack on Heidi Levine. Murray said that WaPo is "outraged by this unwarranted attack."

"This morning, a Washington Post photographer, Heidi Levine, was attacked by Israeli settlers while reporting in the West Bank,” Murray said. "She was wearing visible markings clearly identifying her as a journalist. While we are relieved that Heidi has received medical care and is safe, we are outraged by this unwarranted attack on a journalist doing her job and urge a thorough investigation and follow-through from authorities."

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The olive harvest season starts in mid-October in Palestine. It coincides with the elections in Israel, and conflicts related to the harvest take place sporadically.

The attack on Levine comes just 10 days after AFP photographer Jaafar Ashtiyeh was beaten up by a group of settlers while covering the olive harvest.