What causes the Strawberry Moon? What color does it appear and why? Everything to know
Despite social media posts referring to a "red moon," NASA says a normal Strawberry Moon does not naturally turn red.
Skywatchers around the world got a chance to see June's full Strawberry Moon on Monday evening. The moon reached peak illumination at 7:56 pm ET and marked the first full moon of the astronomical summer.
Although many people expected it to appear bright red or pink because of its name, astronomers say the Strawberry Moon is typically the same silvery-white color as any other full moon. If it appears reddish, the reason usually lies much closer to Earth than in space.
This year's Strawberry Moon is also a micromoon, meaning it occurs when the Moon is near its farthest point from Earth in its orbit. As a result, it appears slightly smaller than an average full moon. However, the difference is difficult to notice to the naked eye.
Read more: Why the June 2026 Strawberry Moon is considered the most powerful in 100 years
Why is the moon "red" today?
Despite social media posts referring to a "red moon," NASA says a normal Strawberry Moon does not naturally turn red.
A reddish or orange appearance usually occurs when the Moon is low on the horizon because Earth's atmosphere scatters shorter wavelengths of light.
Smoke from wildfires, dust or pollution can also enhance the effect, making the Moon appear deeper orange or red for a short time after moonrise.
Astronomers say June's full moon follows one of the lowest paths across the Northern Hemisphere sky. Because the full Moon always sits opposite the Sun, it mirrors the Sun's lowest winter path while the Sun itself follows its highest summer path.
According to Space.com, this creates the familiar "low-hanging Moon" effect. The Moon rises well south of east, stays close to the horizon and appears unusually large because of the Moon illusion. This is an optical illusion caused by human perception rather than an actual change in size.
Therefore, during the first 20 to 30 minutes of the moonrise, atmospheric scattering produced warm orange and golden tones before the Moon gradually turned its familiar white as it climbed higher into the sky.
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Why is it called the Strawberry Moon?
The name "Strawberry Moon" has nothing to do with the Moon's color. According to NASA and the Old Farmer's Almanac, it originated with the Algonquin tribes of northeastern North America to mark the short strawberry harvesting season during June.
Other cultures have given the June full moon different names. Europeans traditionally called it the Rose Moon, while some Indigenous communities referred to it as the Hot Moon, reflecting the arrival of summer.
The Strawberry Moon is a regular monthly full moon, unlike a Blood Moon, which only happens during a total lunar eclipse when Earth's shadow paints the Moon deep crimson. This year's event is not accompanied by a lunar eclipse.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More