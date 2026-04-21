What happened at Valley Forge High School in Parma Heights? Shooting reports spark panic

A person shot themselves in the cafeteria at Valley Forge High School on Monday afternoon, according to WKYC. The incident triggered a large police response. The school was evacuated following the incident. Heavy police presence at Valley Forge High School in Parma Heights. (Unsplash)

Initial reports circulating on social media described the event as an active shooter incident. However, school officials quickly clarified that it was a single individual who turned the gun on themselves. No other injuries were reported.

The incident occurred around 2:10 p.m. It remains unclear whether the individual was a student, staff member, or visitor.

Also Read: Shamar Elkins chilling ‘demons’ conversation with mom, stepdad before Louisiana shooting; ‘Wanted to take his own life’

Official Statement from Parma City Schools Parma City Schools released the following statement:

"Earlier today at approximately 2:10 p.m., an incident involving a firearm occurred at Valley Forge High School. Law enforcement and fire personnel responded immediately and remain on site.

The situation is contained, and there is no ongoing threat to students or staff. Student safety remains our top priority, and we are working closely with local authorities as the investigation continues.

As part of our safety protocols, the school is operating under heightened supervision, and students were evacuated to the designated reunification site at Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C).

We understand this is concerning for our school community and will provide additional updates as more information becomes available."

Also Read: Shamar Elkins posted concerning message about wife and marriage days before Louisiana shooting

Emergency responders remain on the scene as the situation continues to be managed. The investigation is being led by Parma Heights Police Department.