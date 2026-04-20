Shamar Elkins posted concerning message about wife and marriage days before Louisiana shooting

Shamar Elkins, who was identified as the Louisiana mass shooting suspect, had shared a concerning message on social media just days before opening fire at multiple locations in Shreveport on Sunday. Former Caddo Parish Constable Patrick Young confirmed his identity to The Daily Mail. However, officials are yet to issue a statement. Shamar Elkins was identified as the Louisiana shooting suspect on Sunday (Facebook/Shamar Elkins )

Elkins killed eight children and injured several others in what police said appears to have been an incident of domestic violence. Police said that the incident took place just after 6:00 AM local time. The gunman was fatally shot after a car chase and interaction with police, officials said.

Read More: Shamar Elkins enjoyed meal with eldest daughter hours before Shreveport shooting; '1 on 1 date...'

Mayor Tom Arceneaux told CNN that it was not clear if the assailant died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or from police fire. No officers were injured in the incident, according to state police.

Police Corporal Chris Bordelon told a press conference that the ‘rather extensive crime scene’ spanned three residences, which were being combed for evidence by investigators. The deceased ranged in age from one to 14, Bordelon added.

"Some of the children inside were his descendants," he noted.

"We do believe him to be the only individual that fired gunshots at these locations," Bordelon said, calling the incident a "domestic disturbance."

Read More: Shamar Elkins: Louisiana shooter's Facebook profile, photos surface; Shreveport police give update

Shamar Elkins's concerning posts Just weeks before the shooting, Elkins shared a couple of concerning messages on Facebook. On March 12 he wrote: “Understand to be misunderstood.” He also reposted a quote on social media, appearing to hint at marriage troubles.

“Dads If you could go back in time and have kids with a different woman but still have the same kids, would you do it?” the post read.