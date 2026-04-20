Shamar Elkins: Louisiana shooter's Facebook profile, photos surface; Shreveport police give update

The Daily Mail further published photos from Shamar Elkins' Facebook profile. The suspect could be seen posing with his children.

Authorities also indicated that Elkins may have had personal ties to some of the victims. He was believed to be the father of several of the children, according to local reports.

Police say a total of 10 people were shot in the incident, with eight children killed. The victims ranged in age from just 18 months to early teens. Two adult women survived, though one reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in the head.

Elkins, 31, was fatally shot by police following a vehicle pursuit that stretched across multiple locations. After the initial shooting, he allegedly carjacked a vehicle and fled, prompting officers to chase him into Bossier Parish, where he was ultimately killed.

The suspect behind the deadly Shreveport shooting spree that left eight children dead has been identified as Shamar Elkins . Former Caddo Parish Constable Patrick Young told the Daily Mail that the 31-year-old opened fire at a home during a domestic disturbance on Sunday. Now, his Facebook profile and family photos have surfaced on social media.

Rampage spanned three locations The violence began early Sunday morning at a home in the 300 block of West 79th Street near Linwood Avenue, where the children were killed. The suspect then fled the scene, with police tracing his path to a second location on Harrison Street and finally to Brompton Lane in Bossier Parish, where the pursuit ended.

Police spokesperson Christopher Bordelon described the scope of the case, saying the crime scene was “rather extensive.” He added, “We do believe him to be the only individual that fired gunshots at these locations here,” and confirmed that some of the children “were his descendants.”

Officials react to ‘worst’ tragedy Mayor Tom Arceneaux addressed the community following the incident, calling it “maybe the worst tragic situation we've ever had in Shreveport.”

“‘So, right now we're going to process the information and it's in very good hands,’” he added.

This was the deadliest mass shooting in the US since eight people were killed in a Chicago suburb in January 2024, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.

At a news conference outside the residence where one of the shootings occurred, officials appeared stunned, requesting patience and prayers from the community as they sorted through multiple crime scenes.

“I just don’t know what to say, my heart is just taken aback,” Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith said. “I cannot begin to imagine how such an event could occur.”

Louisiana State Police say their detectives have been asked by Shreveport police to investigate. In a statement, state police say no officers were harmed in the shooting that involved an officer after a police pursuit into Bossier City on Sunday morning.