White House goes into temporary lockdown after vehicle crashes near North Lawn

The White House executive mansion was briefly placed under lockdown on Monday morning after an individual crashed a vehicle into a park just north of the White House, according to the Daily Mail. President Donald Trump is at the White House today, where he is preparing for a series of meetings.

What we know so far

A bomb-sniffing dog checks for explosives after a vehicle drove into the north-facing pillars outside the White House, in Washington, DC, US, (REUTERS)

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The incident reportedly occurred around 10 a.m. EDT when a passenger car drove onto the sidewalk just north of Lafayette Park, facing the White House.

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Following the incident, the U.S. Secret Service instructed most reporters at the White House to move indoors and remain there temporarily as a precaution.

Videos emerge on social media

Videos circulating on social media appear to show the driver exiting the smoking vehicle and confronting federal law enforcement personnel. The individual can be seen throwing punches at a group of U.S. Secret Service agents and National Guard soldiers. The footage also shows officials checking on the driver following the crash.

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{{^usCountry}} It remains unclear whether the crash was intentional or accidental. Authorities have yet to release further details about the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It remains unclear whether the crash was intentional or accidental. Authorities have yet to release further details about the incident. {{/usCountry}}