White House sued over Jared Kushner’s diplomatic role in Trump administration by watchdog

A government watchdog has filed a lawsuit against the White House over Jared Kushner’s diplomatic work for President Donald Trump’s administration, arguing that he is exercising significant government power without Senate confirmation or meeting certain federal ethics requirements.

A government watchdog has sued over Jared Kushner’s diplomatic role, alleging constitutional and ethics violations. The White House and his lawyer deny wrongdoing. (Photo by Genya Savilov / AFP) (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The complaint was filed on Wednesday by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW). The organisation argues that Kushner’s involvement in foreign policy negotiations, including work alongside US special envoy Steve Witkoff, raises legal and transparency concerns. It is asking the court to examine whether his role complies with the US Constitution and federal ethics laws.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and husband of Ivanka Trump, served as a senior White House adviser during Trump’s first term.

He did not return to that formal position in the second administration. However, Trump announced in February that Kushner would serve as an “envoy” for peace missions, working on diplomatic efforts involving conflicts in the Middle East and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Watchdog questions Kushner’s role in foreign policy

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} CREW claims that Kushner’s work goes beyond the responsibilities of a volunteer and involves the exercise of executive authority. The group argues that his participation in negotiations with foreign leaders should require him to follow the constitutional process for appointing senior government officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CREW claims that Kushner’s work goes beyond the responsibilities of a volunteer and involves the exercise of executive authority. The group argues that his participation in negotiations with foreign leaders should require him to follow the constitutional process for appointing senior government officials. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The lawsuit also calls for Kushner to submit financial disclosures while carrying out government duties.

CREW raised concerns about possible financial conflicts of interest linked to Kushner’s investment firm, Affinity Partners. The firm has attracted investments from clients in the Middle East, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, according to Bloomberg reporting cited in the case.

In its complaint, CREW argued that Kushner had not been properly vetted for his government role and that transparency requirements were needed to ensure public authority was used in the public interest.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The allegations have not been established in court.

Also Read: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner build a private island? Truth behind viral Sazan Island claim

White House and Kushner’s lawyer reject allegations

The White House defended Kushner’s involvement, saying his diplomatic work is separate from his private business activities.

Spokesperson Anna Kelley said Kushner carries out his diplomatic engagements on a volunteer basis at Trump’s request and pays his own expenses. She also accused CREW of repeatedly targeting Trump, his family and his administration.

Kushner’s attorney, Chad Mizelle, also rejected the lawsuit. Mizelle, a former senior Justice Department official during Trump’s first administration, said the case lacked merit and questioned whether the organisation had legal standing to bring it.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He said outside ethics advisers and government ethics attorneys had reviewed Kushner’s volunteer service and found his arrangements compliant with applicable rules.

Mizelle added that Kushner receives no government salary or compensation, covers his own expenses and would continue working with legal advisers to maintain compliance.

Also Read: Is Josh Kushner a Democrat? All on Jared Kushner brother's political affiliation amid Lakers purchase deal

Kushner’s diplomatic work and business interests

Kushner played a key role in negotiations that led to the Abraham Accords during Trump’s first administration. The agreements established or normalised diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab countries.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After Trump left office in 2021, Kushner established Affinity Partners, an investment firm that had $6.2 billion in assets at the end of 2025, according to Bloomberg.

During Trump’s second term, Kushner has worked closely with Witkoff, a real estate investor and longtime Trump ally who leads the White House Office for Special Peace Missions. CREW’s complaint points to reports that Kushner took part in diplomatic efforts before Trump formally announced his envoy role.

Lawsuit raises questions about Senate confirmation

The case invokes the Constitution’s Appointments Clause, which sets out procedures for appointing certain federal officials, including Senate confirmation for positions that require it. CREW argues that Kushner’s responsibilities should be subject to those requirements, along with financial disclosure rules under federal ethics law.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The dispute follows earlier legal challenges involving Elon Musk’s role in the Department of Government Efficiency during Trump’s second term. Those cases questioned whether Musk exercised authority that should have required Senate confirmation. No court issued a final ruling on the legality of his position before he left the administration in spring 2025.

The Kushner case was filed in the US District Court for the District of Columbia. The court will have to consider the watchdog’s claims and the administration’s response as the legal process moves forward.

(With Bloomberg inputs)