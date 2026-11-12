White House warns Democrats against probes into Trump administration

A White House warning to Democrats claims their planned probes of President Donald Trump's administration — a standard oversight function of Congress — may amount to “blatant criminality.” Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the oversight committee, responded by saying “it appears Donald Trump has something to hide.”

The White House has warned Democrats against investigating Trump's administration as they prepare to take control of the House next year.AP/PTI(AP11_10_2026_000031B) (AP)

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The House has turned aside a resolution to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over his conduct in office and handling of the war against Iran, which some Republicans blame for sweeping midterm losses.

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More than a dozen House and Senate races remain undetermined one week after Election Day. Democrats could have 56 Senate seats when the counting is done in Alaska and Mississippi. Democrats already have 255 seats in the House, their widest majority in decades.

Deep Dive Why did lawmakers seek to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth? The impeachment articles cited his conduct in office, including military actions involving Iran and alleged extrajudicial killings in strikes on suspected drug traffickers. They also accused him of suppressing free speech by targeting critics. How did the House block the impeachment effort against Pete Hegseth? House Republicans used a procedural motion to send the impeachment measure to the Judiciary Committee, where it was expected to languish. The motion passed with 211 votes in favor and 204 against. What did Pete Hegseth say about the impeachment push? Hegseth called the effort a politicized attack and argued that no previous defense secretary had been impeached for carrying out lawful military operations. He said the measure could send the wrong message to US adversaries.

Also Read: Conservative commentator Ben Ferguson being pushed for White House Press Secretary role by Trump administration insiders: Report

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{{^usCountry}} And Sen. Bernie Sanders said he won’t support Sen. Chuck Schumer as majority leader. He said there needs to be a new generation of leadership and a vigorous debate about the Democratic Party’s direction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} And Sen. Bernie Sanders said he won’t support Sen. Chuck Schumer as majority leader. He said there needs to be a new generation of leadership and a vigorous debate about the Democratic Party’s direction. {{/usCountry}}