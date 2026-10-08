Who is Anne Carson? Nobel Prize winner’s books, career and writing style explained

Canadian poet and essayist Anne Carson won the Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday. The Swedish Academy gave her the award for her “bold and inventive” body of work. The academy said Carson creates new forms of literature by bringing classical traditions into modern writing.

Anne Carson, Nobel Prize-winning Canadian poet and essayist (TT News Agency/Pontus Lundahl via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. SWEDEN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SWEDEN. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) (via REUTERS)

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Carson is the third Canadian-born writer to win the Nobel Prize in Literature. Before her, Alice Munro won in 2013 and Saul Bellow won in 1976.

Who is Anne Carson?

Carson is a poet, essayist, translator and scholar of ancient Greek literature. She is known for taking stories and ideas from ancient Greek works and presenting them in a modern and often playful way, according to The New York Times. Her writing mixes poetry, essays, translations, ancient literature and storytelling.

One of her best-known books is Autobiography of Red: A Novel in Verse, published in 1998. The book uses a small part of an ancient Greek poem and turns it into a story about a troubled teenager who is caught in a difficult love affair.

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Carson was born in Toronto, Canada, in 1950. Her family moved several times around Canada because her father worked as a banker. She became interested in ancient Greek language and texts while she was still in high school. Carson later said that Greek simply seemed to her like “the best language”, according to the New York Times.

Carson studied at the University of Toronto. Her interest in ancient Greek and classical literature later became an important part of both her academic career and her writing. She went on to teach classics at Canadian colleges, including the University of Calgary and McGill University.

Anne Carson’s famous books

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One of Carson’s important works is “Eros the Bittersweet.” Published in 1986, it was her debut book-length essay. The book examines Eros, the ancient Greek god of love, and explores ideas around love and desire.

Carson published “The Glass Essay” in 1995. It is a long poem about unrequited love, or love that is not returned by another person. The work is another example of how Carson uses poetry to explore personal emotions while connecting them with literary traditions, according to the New York Times.

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Wrong Norma by Anne Carson

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Another work highlighted by the Nobel committee is “Wrong Norma.” It is a collection of poetry published in 2024. The collection was also nominated for the 2024 National Book Award.

The collection includes poems about subjects such as Carson’s father, snow and Roget’s Thesaurus. There is no single clear connection between all the poems. Carson herself explained the title by saying the poems were called “wrong” because they did not have a clear link to each other.

Anne Carson’s writing style

Carson’s importance comes from the way she mixes ancient and modern literature. She takes Greek myths, poetry and classical ideas and combines them with modern emotions, stories and forms. Her work can move between poetry, essays, translations and fiction-like storytelling without following strict literary rules, according to the New York Times.

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The Swedish Academy specifically praised the way Carson creates new forms for contemporary literature. Her career shows how classical literature can be used in fresh and unexpected ways. Her books have made ancient Greek ideas accessible to modern readers while also challenging traditional ideas about what poetry and literature should look like.