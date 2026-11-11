Conservative commentator Ben Ferguson being pushed for White House Press Secretary role by Trump administration insiders: Report

President Donald Trump is reportedly closing in on a new White House Press Secretary and administration insiders have pushed for conservative commentator Ben Ferguson.

Ben Ferguson is not the only name in the race though many within Trump's administration has backed him. (Facebook/Ben Ferguson)

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Trump's recent pick Katie Zacharia didn't work out after reports surfaced that despite calling herself a lawyer, there were no records of her passing the bar exam in the US. The president recently had hinted at UFC head Dana White as well, but clarified in a presser that he said it as a joke.

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Speaking about Ferguson, a source close to Trump told Fox News Digital, “His name has been brought up to the president by many people. [Trump's] instincts are to pick a man which many people have told him that's a good idea.”

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{{^usCountry}} The individual further told the publication that Trump intended to choose someone to fill the vacant position soon, and that he valued the role of the press secretary in the administration. Another person told the publication that Trump planned to pick a man for the job next and reaffirmed that Ferguson was a frontrunner. Who is Ben Ferguson? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The individual further told the publication that Trump intended to choose someone to fill the vacant position soon, and that he valued the role of the press secretary in the administration. Another person told the publication that Trump planned to pick a man for the job next and reaffirmed that Ferguson was a frontrunner. Who is Ben Ferguson? {{/usCountry}}

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Ferguson is a conservative commentator known for hosting the nationally syndicated radio show, The Ben Ferguson Show. He is also a CNN political commentator.

He reportedly runs circles around people currently paid to defend Trump. “His resumé and experience are exactly what the administration will need when they face a Congress hell-bent on dismantling our efforts to Make America Great Again,” an official told the publication.

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Also Read | Trump says he was ‘only kidding’ about offering White House press secretary job to UFC CEO Dana White

Another praised Ferguson as a “skilled and talented commentator.”

“The president needs a tireless, talented communicator at the podium who’ll relay his success for the nation and how he’ll be a bulwark against Democrats’ attempts to dismantle our Republic,” the official added.

A senior White House official also expressed support and said, “Ben is one of loudest supporters of President Trump in the 21st century. While many supporters don’t have the courage to take to the fake news, Ben consistently walks into the lion’s den and faces the media bias head on,” as per the Fox News Digital report.

Ben Ferguson isn't the only name in the race

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Despite Ferguson seemingly having support from some in the Trump administration, he's by no means the only name in the race. Scott Jennings, the conservative CNN contributor, is also believed to be in the running.

Other names that have been floated but aren't clear picks are White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, Breitbart chief Matthew Boyle and Ari Fleischer, the White House press secretary during President George W. Bush's first term.