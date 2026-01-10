Who is Dannah Battino? NYPD cop may get fired over OnlyFans account: Report

An NYPD cop may get fired for “indecent exposure” after her OnlyFans account was exposed, according to a New York Post report. Dannah Battino, who works in the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst and became an officer in April 2025, has sparked outrage by sharing dozens of pornographic photos. Sources told the outlet that while she created the account before joining the force, it was not clear when she made her last post. The 28-year-old has since taken down her account. Image used for representational purposes

HT.com could not independently verify these claims.

Rookie NYPD cop could be ‘terminated’ for pornographic content on OnlyFans “She should be immediately terminated from this job,” an NYPD source told the outlet. “There’s no place in this department for that. We are paramilitary and we have to have some kind of standard to be a police officer,” the disgusted insider added. Before joining the NYPD, Battino worked as an FDNY emergency medical technician.

Meanwhile, law enforcement experts told the outlet that Battino could be investigated by the Internal Affairs Bureau. “She needs to get out of the department,” another NYPD source said, adding, “She shouldn’t be on the job.” Police sources further told the outlet that the heavily tattooed rookie took down her OnlyFans page in the last few days after fellow Finest began sharing her images.

Before applying for a job in the NYPD, applicants must fill out a form disclosing all previous forms of income, a former high-ranking source revealed to the outlet. “Failure to disclose all ways that you made money could be sufficient reason to terminate,” the insider said. “I would be shocked if she made zero money.”

While it is unclear how much Battino made from the platform, some OnlyFans models earn thousands of dollars a week via subscriptions. They also make money via tips. Meanwhile, the starting salary for a rookie NYPD cop is $60,884. Sources also expressed frustration over her OnlyFans account not being discovered during her vetting process, which includes extensive background checks.

However, the police union defended Battino, arguing that she did not break the law. “If she did not do anything illegal or anything that impacts her ability to perform her duties, then it’s nobody’s business but her own,” Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry said. “It’s shameful that her personal information is being dumped out into public view.”