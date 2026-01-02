Who is Piper Rockelle? Woman claims to have made $1 million on OnlyFans in less than an hour

Piper Rockelle started 2026 with a bang, claiming she earned over $1 million in under an hour after launching her OnlyFans account. The influencer shared a screen grab from her dashboard showing $896,000 in subscriptions, $299,711 from messages, and $63,342 in tips. Rockelle, born in Georgia, first gained attention at the age of 8 when she began posting videos on YouTube alongside her mother.(Instagram/ @piperrockelle)

She celebrated the milestone on X, writing, “We broke the record!!! $1,000,000 in less than an hour, you guys are the best, thank you for changing my life.”

The post sparked a mix of reactions online. While some fans praised her achievement, others criticized the platform’s connection to young audiences. Comments under her announcement ranged from concern over her age to admiration for the business milestone.

“Kind of disturbing people follow child youtubers and pray for the day they do OF…” wrote one social media user.

Also Read: Who is Mia Sorety, OnlyFans model involved in Sherrone Moore foursome scandal?

Who is Piper Rockelle?

Rockelle, born in Georgia, first gained attention at the age of 8 when she began posting videos on YouTube alongside her mother, Tiffany Smith.

The content quickly attracted millions of followers, and Rockelle later formed a group of teen influencers known as the “Piper Squad.” The group produced collaborative videos and helped Rockelle rise to prominence as one of the most recognizable teen creators in the United States.

Her early success was accompanied by controversy. In January 2022, 11 former members of the Piper Squad filed a lawsuit against Smith, alleging that they were not fairly compensated for their work and subjected to inappropriate treatment. Smith denied the claims, and the lawsuit was settled in October 2024 for nearly $2 million.

The family’s story was later featured in the Netflix documentary Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing, which showed the challenges and allegations surrounding Rockelle’s rise as a young influencer. Rockelle herself declined to participate in the documentary but has spoken about the impact the events had on her life and career.

Read More: OnlyFans model offers ₹88 lakh to find a husband, ₹2.64 crore for 'impregnation deal'

Now 18, Rockelle has taken steps to gain control over her career and business affairs.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, she explained that she planned to transfer ownership of Piper Rockelle, Inc., from her mother to herself, describing it as a way to protect her family and manage her life independently.

With millions of followers across TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, Rockelle has built a loyal fan base.