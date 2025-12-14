Who is Mia Sorety, OnlyFans model involved in Sherrone Moore foursome scandal?

Sherrone Moore and Mia Sorety have been involved in a foursome controversy(AP and X) Mia Sorety, an OnlyFans model, has found herself at the center of a ‘foursome’ controversy, involving fired Michigan coach Sherrone Moore Mia Sorety, an OnlyFans model and a Wolverines superfan, has found herself at the center of a ‘foursome’ controversy, involving fired Michigan coach Sherrone Moore. This comes after the team alleged that Moore was involved in an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a staffer, who was later identified by The New York Post as his executive assistant Paige Shiver. Officials have not identified the staffer yet.

However, things took a massive turn on Sunday, when it was reported that Moore offered an OnlyFans model, Mia Sorety, season tickets in exchange for being part of a foursome with him.

Now, Sorety has dismissed the report.

“For clarification, Sherrone did not ask me for anything in exchange for tickets,” Sorety wrote in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. “That story was false, and I at no point posted about it anywhere in my socials. Any communication has been with my ex assistant. This story was all a misunderstanding.”

She later doubled down, saying the allegation was “a made up story from my assistant.”

The renewed attention came after OutKick published a report Friday, citing what it said were direct messages from Sorety describing the alleged interaction. The outlet said the exchange supposedly took place after Michigan’s 2024 national championship win at NRG Stadium in Houston. Shortly after the article went live, Sorety publicly disputed its premise.

The controversy unfolded against the backdrop of Moore’s firing from the University of Michigan earlier this week. University officials said an internal investigation uncovered “credible evidence” that the married coach had “engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member,” leading to his termination for cause.

Moore’s situation escalated further when he was detained by police following allegations that he confronted a woman at her Ann Arbor residence and threatened self-harm. He was later released on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled for a court hearing on January 22.

Following his arrest, Moore was formally arraigned on charges including third-degree home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering. Prosecutors allege he forced his way into the apartment and made the woman watch as he threatened to kill himself.