The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has noted that Gemma, the dog who died, was abandoned. They stated that Bryan Roney, 45, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, had complained that his former girlfriend, Fay Nihart, 43, also of Cedar Rapids, had abandoned Gemma.

A petition has demanded the strongest action over Gemma the deaf the dog's demise in Iowa. (GoFundMe) more less

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"Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Gemma had been abandoned on November 16, 2026. An investigative report was completed by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and forwarded to the Linn County Attorney’s Office for consideration of an Animal Abandonment charge on the day the report was received. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the Linn County Attorney’s Office have continued to collaborate on the investigation.

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Also Read | Gemma the deaf dog dies in Iowa as sheriff's office investigates abandonment

Gemma has since been found deceased. The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office in coordination with the Linn County Attorney’s Office," the statement added.

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{{^usCountry}} As videos of Nihart's actions were shared widely on social media, she faced massive backlash online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As videos of Nihart's actions were shared widely on social media, she faced massive backlash online. {{/usCountry}}

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Fay Nihart faces backlash

Nihart has faced massive backlash online. “Demand the harshest possible animal cruelty charges for Fay Marie Nihart. Senior dogs, especially deaf ones, rely entirely on their people. This cannot go unpunished,” one wrote.

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Another added, “Fay Marie Nihart is probably the most hated person on the internet today.” Yet another said, “This is Fay Marie Nihart, who chased the deaf, 14-year-old dog, Gemma, out of the house at night to teach her boyfriend a lesson. Gemma was found dead days later. In the US, she is currently the most hated person and she deserves that.”

Some claims were also made that Nihart used to be employed by Thermo Fisher. “Faye Nihart is no longer with her company for what she did to Gemma & Linn County Sheriff is investigating Gemma’s death. I’m thankful for that! Thank you to all for speaking for Gemma! Justice for Gemma!,” one wrote. A LinkedIn account of one Fay Nihart lists her as a ‘Sales Representative at Fisher Scientific’. However, it remains unclear if this is the same woman in the video. No statement could be found from the company about letting Nihart go. HT.com has reached out to Thermo Fisher Scientific for comment.

Strongest action demanded against Nihart

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A petition demands the strongest legal action against Nihart. It says that cops must “fully investigate how Gemma died, including the doorbell camera footage. If the evidence supports it, charges be brought under the strongest applicable statute, including Iowa Code § 717B.3A, which carries up to five years in prison. Any case not be reduced to a lesser charge or plea that minimises the harm done to Gemma.”