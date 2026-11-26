The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has noted that Gemma, the dog who died, was abandoned. They stated that Bryan Roney, 45, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, had complained that his former girlfriend, Fay Nihart, 43, also of Cedar Rapids, had abandoned Gemma.
"Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Gemma had been abandoned on November 16, 2026. An investigative report was completed by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and forwarded to the Linn County Attorney’s Office for consideration of an Animal Abandonment charge on the day the report was received. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the Linn County Attorney’s Office have continued to collaborate on the investigation.
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Gemma has since been found deceased. The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office in coordination with the Linn County Attorney’s Office," the statement added.
As videos of Nihart's actions were shared widely on social media, she faced massive backlash online.{{/usCountry}}
As videos of Nihart's actions were shared widely on social media, she faced massive backlash online.{{/usCountry}}
Fay Nihart faces backlash
Nihart has faced massive backlash online. “Demand the harshest possible animal cruelty charges for Fay Marie Nihart. Senior dogs, especially deaf ones, rely entirely on their people. This cannot go unpunished,” one wrote.
Another added, “Fay Marie Nihart is probably the most hated person on the internet today.” Yet another said, “This is Fay Marie Nihart, who chased the deaf, 14-year-old dog, Gemma, out of the house at night to teach her boyfriend a lesson. Gemma was found dead days later. In the US, she is currently the most hated person and she deserves that.”
Some claims were also made that Nihart used to be employed by Thermo Fisher. “Faye Nihart is no longer with her company for what she did to Gemma & Linn County Sheriff is investigating Gemma’s death. I’m thankful for that! Thank you to all for speaking for Gemma! Justice for Gemma!,” one wrote. A LinkedIn account of one Fay Nihart lists her as a ‘Sales Representative at Fisher Scientific’. However, it remains unclear if this is the same woman in the video. No statement could be found from the company about letting Nihart go. HT.com has reached out to Thermo Fisher Scientific for comment.
Strongest action demanded against Nihart
A petition demands the strongest legal action against Nihart. It says that cops must “fully investigate how Gemma died, including the doorbell camera footage. If the evidence supports it, charges be brought under the strongest applicable statute, including Iowa Code § 717B.3A, which carries up to five years in prison. Any case not be reduced to a lesser charge or plea that minimises the harm done to Gemma.”
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.